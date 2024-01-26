PGA of America Renews Partnership with Women’s Golf Day

Women’s Golf Day (WGD) and the PGA of America have renewed their partnership agreement. Under the agreement, PGA of America Golf Professionals can participate in professional development opportunities while supporting WGD, which started with the WGD annual PGA Show panel discussion “Women as Economic Influencers” on Jan. 25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.



“Women’s Golf Day has provided so many of our PGA of America Golf Professionals with a fantastic platform to attract and retain female golfers,” said Sandy Cross, Chief People Officer of the PGA of America. “We are very proud to partner in this global movement and are inspired by hearing the stories of successful PGA of America Golf Professionals around the globe. There is still so much untapped potential relative to the female golf audience, and WGD creates multiple opportunities for us to enhance our knowledge.”

PGA of America Golf Professionals can earn Professional Development Requirement (PDR) credits for hosting a WGD event on any day between May 28 and June 4 and for attending the virtual “WGD Palooza” on May 28, which kicks off each year’s weeklong celebration. WGD will also continue to promote various PGA of America initiatives, including Find a PGA Coach, PGA of America Events, PGA of America JobMatch and VendorMatch opportunities.



“We value The PGA of America’s continued support and that of its Members as hosts of WGD events,” comments Founder of Women’s Golf Day Elisa Gaudet. “As interest and participation in women’s golf grows around the world, we are encouraging PGA of America Golf Professionals to use the week of Women’s Golf Day to host an official WGD event, thus creating an opportunity to attract this new audience. Our panel at The PGA Show will give a real insight into trends and tactics for developing authentic relationships with the female audience, which we hope will give people the confidence to host a successful WGD event.”

To find out more about Women’s Golf Day and what benefits an event registration entitles you to, visit here.

