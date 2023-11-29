PGA of America Unveils Programming at New Coaching Center Powered by T-Mobile

The newest and best in class facility to open at PGA Frisco, the PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile, announces a comprehensive range of individual, group and corporate instructional services to help golfers of all ages and abilities.

The individual and group coaching programs at the PGA of America Coaching Center are uniquely tailored to help improve one’s game. Whether someone wants to refine their swing or enhance their putting skills, the PGA of America Lead Coaches are available to provide personalized guidance one-on-one or in a group setting. Programs such as a Short Game Assessment, Full Swing Training Program, Morning Mom’s Clinic Series and others are customized to meet the unique needs of each golfer and support them at every stage of their golf journey.

For businesses interested in creating unforgettable experiences for their teams, the Coaching Center offers a talented and experienced staff of PGA of America Golf Professionals who can create team-building golf outings or corporate golf clinics that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

"We are thrilled to offer a variety of unique programs to consumers no matter what stage of their golf journey they are on,” said PGA Master Professional Tim Cusick, PGA Head Coach. "Our mission is to make golf accessible and enjoyable for all, and this facility is a significant step towards achieving that goal. Whether you're a seasoned golfer, new to the game or want to create a fun team outing, there's a place for you here."

The Coaching Center is the Association’s only signature, state-of-the-art, consumer-facing golf coaching and training facility. The 12,000-square-foot, two-story golf training center features 10 hitting bays, and is dedicated to coaching, club fitting and golf fitness. It combines these elements to create a unique, high-touch, high-tech and data-driven experience that serves everyone from beginner golfers to elite players.

The facility is staffed with three certified PGA of America Golf Professionals who utilize Golf’s American Development Model (ADM), which maximizes each athlete’s potential, creating well-rounded players and developing principles that create life-long golfers for both current and future generations.

The PGA of America Coaching Center is a testament to the PGA of America's commitment to growing the sport and ensuring that golf is a game for everyone. Adjacent to the new Home of the PGA of America, the Coaching Center’s proximity to the Monument Realty PGA District, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Fields Ranch East and West Courses furthers the experience for community members and golf enthusiasts turning to the game for recreation and family enjoyment.