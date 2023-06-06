Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
From the PGA

PGA of America's Statement on PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and LIV Golf Announcement

Published on

The PGA of America released the statement below today regarding the agreed upon merger of the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and LIV Golf:
"We were pleased, relieved and like others, surprised to learn this morning that the division within the men’s elite professional game appears to be on a pathway to resolution. While we look forward to learning further details in time, our actions will, as always, remain focused on delivering on our mission to serve PGA Professionals and grow the game. During this time of abundant opportunity in golf, we look forward to collaborating with other golf industry leaders to continue to advance our sport with our members at the forefront of those efforts."
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech