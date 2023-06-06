PGA of America's Statement on PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and LIV Golf Announcement

The PGA of America released the statement below today regarding the agreed upon merger of the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and LIV Golf:

"We were pleased, relieved and like others, surprised to learn this morning that the division within the men’s elite professional game appears to be on a pathway to resolution. While we look forward to learning further details in time, our actions will, as always, remain focused on delivering on our mission to serve PGA Professionals and grow the game. During this time of abundant opportunity in golf, we look forward to collaborating with other golf industry leaders to continue to advance our sport with our members at the forefront of those efforts."