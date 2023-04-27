PGA Professional Damian Cosby Named New Executive Director of National Links Trust

The National Links Trust (NLT), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting local communities across the United States by protecting and promoting accessible, affordable, and engaging municipal golf courses, announced on April 27 that Damian Cosby, PGA, will serve as its new Executive Director.

“From the minute we first discussed municipal golf with Damian, it was obvious we shared similar values and a vision for a sustainable, equitable future of the game," said Will Smith, co-founder. "His track record in leading both day-to-day and long-term projects at municipal facilities is extremely valuable to NLT, and we are excited to welcome him aboard.”

Cosby comes to NLT with more than two decades of experience in the golf industry as a PGA Member. Most recently, he served as the PGA Director of Golf Operations for Cleveland Metroparks where he oversaw the system’s eight golf courses.

East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., will be one of the courses Cosby will oversee.

Prior to that, he served as Chief of Golf Operations & Park Maintenance for Anne Arundel County in Maryland, where he was instrumental to the highly lauded, sustainability-focused renovation of The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course. Cosby was also a 2019-20 class member of PGA LEAD, a leadership development program created to progress PGA Members from diverse backgrounds along a guided path to volunteer leadership roles, and make an impact on nonprofit boards within the communities where they work and live.

“I am honored to lead NLT as we enter a pivotal time for the organization," said Cosby. "I believe that municipal golf facilities can play a key role in positively impacting their local communities, and to have the opportunity to demonstrate that with NLT is an exciting opportunity."

