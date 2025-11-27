Thanksgiving Gratitude: Why PGA of America Members Are Thankful for Golf

Gratitude has always been woven into the fabric of golf.

Whether you're a player savoring a perfect morning round, a fan witnessing history at a Major Championship, or someone like me who has dedicated their career to this magnificent game, there's an undeniable sense of thankfulness that comes with being part of the golf community.

After spending many years working in golf, I've come to realize that gratitude isn't just a seasonal sentiment — it's a daily practice that enriches every aspect of our profession.

The game teaches us to appreciate the small victories: a well-struck iron, a successful recovery shot, or simply the privilege of walking a beautiful course on a crisp autumn day. For those of us fortunate enough to work in golf, that gratitude extends far beyond our own rounds.

This Thanksgiving, as we reflect on what matters most, PGA of America Golf Professionals across the country are expressing their appreciation for the unique blessings that come with a career in golf.

Here's what they had to say:

"As a PGA Member, I am grateful to utilize the game that I love to help and influence others in improving their lives. Golf is an avenue to establish meaningful relationships with so many wonderful people. Our profession is not a job but rather a lifestyle, and I am grateful each and every day to be a part of this lifelong game."

— David Bennett, PGA, General Manager, Cabot Citrus Farms

"I am thankful for the friends, colleagues, and family that share my love of the game. Happy Thanksgiving!"

— Suzy Whaley, PGA, President, Golf Nation

Dan Rooney at last year's PGA Championship.

"I have many things to be thankful for. I'm grateful to my wife Jacqy, who joined me in starting Folds of Honor, and our five wonderful daughters. I'm grateful for the blessing that allows Folds of Honor to touch so many lives. I'm grateful to my fellow PGA Professionals for supporting Patriot Golf Days from the very beginning. I'm grateful to the patriotic companies, individuals, and other golf organizations that understand the importance of an education and have selflessly supported our mission. Nearly everything good in my life has happened because of golf. There is so much to be thankful for."

— Lt Col Dan Rooney, PGA, Founder, Folds of Honor

Cheryl Anderson, PGA / LPGA, teaches a drill at PGA Frisco.

"I'm thankful for being able to enjoy the outdoors through the game. I'm also thankful for being able to work with the whole spectrum of golfers, from children to seniors, at all levels of development, and especially grateful for being able to run year three of iCan! Golf for the Down syndrome community."

— Cheryl Anderson, PGA, Director of Instruction, Heathrow Country Club

"I'm thankful to work in and around a game I love."

— Rod Perry, PGA, Head Professional, Crane Lakes Golf & Country Club

Bob Baldassari and his son Robert.

"I've kept in touch with some who I first helped get into the game 40 years ago, and we still talk about that first golf swing that made the ball go in the air. I remember it like it was yesterday. That goes for junior golfers as well, who I've helped pick up a club for the first time and gained great confidence in themselves by playing and learning the game of golf. The journey each person takes is different, but the greatest joy and grateful 'thanks' I can receive is when somebody new comes into the game of golf, and I keep them there for decades."

— Bob Baldassari, PGA, Owner, Re-Imagine Golf at The Woodford Club

This Thanksgiving, as these PGA Professionals remind us, there's much to be grateful for in golf — from the relationships we forge to the lives we impact, and from the beauty of the game itself to the privilege of sharing it with others... for generations to come.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “Playing Through” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.