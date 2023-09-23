PGA REACH Announces 2023 Class of PGA WORKS Fellows

PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, has announced the 2023 class for the PGA WORKS Fellowship.

The PGA WORKS Fellowship, established in 2017, provides the opportunity for a one-year, paid immersion in a PGA Section’s Foundation operations. PGA Sections oversee the 41 regions of the PGA of America across the United States and help create the network of communication and community for PGA of America Golf Professionals and amateur golfers nationwide.



The PGA WORKS Fellowship is one of the most valuable, entry-level opportunities for individuals from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds to gain experience in all facets of the golf industry. The Fellowship gives recent college and university graduates a first-hand look at everything that a career in the $102 billion golf industry can provide.



The primary responsibilities of this year’s 23 PGA WORKS Fellows are to support and execute philanthropic initiatives for the charitable foundations of their respective PGA of America Sections. This includes assisting with marketing, communications and fundraising activities, as well as PGA HOPE programming for Veterans and junior golf initiatives, such as PGA Jr. League and Drive, Chip and Putt.



“The PGA WORKS Fellowship program continues to be a pathway of opportunity and inclusivity within the golf industry,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). "I’ve seen the PGA WORKS Fellowship first-hand as we had a former Fellow for the Michigan PGA Section who worked for the Country Club of Lansing as she continued her pursuit of a fulfilling career within the industry.”

As part of PGA WORKS’ mission, the Fellows are encouraged to continue their careers in golf following their fellowships with direct access to both PGA of America Career Consultants and personal mentors to help them achieve their career goals.



Past Fellows have gone on to work for GOLFTEC, The Honda Classic, Westchester Country Club, the First Tee and The Club at the Strand, among other golf companies and organizations. Additionally, several Fellows have worked full-time in PGA Section Offices across the country, as well as for universities and sports teams. Others have continued their education in graduate school. In the history of the PGA WORKS Fellowship, 81 percent of all Fellows have acquired jobs within the golf industry, and 85 percent have acquired full-time positions upon completing their fellowship.

Tomie Anderson

Douglasville, Ga.

Howard University (Undergrad), University of North Texas (Masters)

APGA Tour



Tyler Bealke

St. Louis, Mo.

St. Louis University

Gateway PGA Section





Kyra Cox

South Salem. N.Y.

Furman University (Undergrad), Howard University (Masters)

Metropolitan PGA Section





Aubrey Faucett

Seattle, Wash.

Liberty University

Southern Texas PGA Section





William Floyd

Rocklin, Calif.

Sonoma State University

Northern California PGA Section





Joe Galeaz

Campus, Ill.

Loyola University Chicago

Southern Ohio PGA Section





Abigail Gibson

Conesus, N.Y.

Niagara University (Undergrad and Masters)

Western New York PGA Section





Rachel Goetz

Jamison, Pa.

Penn State University (Undergrad), University of Florida (Masters)

Philadelphia PGA Section





Robert Gregory III

Raleigh, N.C.

Morehouse College

Georgia PGA Section





Cameron Jones

Frisco, Texas

Texas Tech University School of Law

Colorado PGA Section





Paige Kopczyk

Romeo, Mich.

Central Michigan University

Michigan PGA Section





Mollie Mars

Henderson, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno (Undergrad), Niagara University (Masters)

Western New York PGA Section





Joe Oliveri

Bridgewater, N.J.

Temple University

New Jersey PGA Section





Hasthaletchumi S. Rajendran

Pahang, Malaysia

University of Northwestern Ohio

Northern Ohio PGA Section

Caroline Riggs

Tigard, Ore.

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Carolinas PGA Section





Natalie Robson

Sarasota, Fla.

York College of Pennsylvania

Middle Atlantic PGA Section



Matt Rogers

Valencia, Calif.

University of Southern California

Southern California PGA Section





Jennah Schell

Osage Beach, Mo.

William Woods University

South Central PGA Section





Morgan Taylor

Crystal Lakes, Ill.

Stetson University

Wisconsin PGA Section



Lydia Victor

Philadelphia, Pa.

Drexel University

Philadelphia PGA Section



Gerrick Walker

Dallas, Texas

University of North Texas

Northern Texas PGA Section



Sloane Winders

Martinsville, Ind.

Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis (Undergrad), Grace College (Masters)

Indiana PGA Section



Jordan Young

Chesapeake, Va.

North Carolina A&T State University

Carolinas PGA Section

“We look forward to seeing the impact this class of Fellows can make for years to come, not only within their respective PGA of America Sections, but to the many individuals they will meet through working in golf." PGA of America President John Lindert

For more information on PGA WORKS, visit here.