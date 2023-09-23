From the PGA
PGA REACH Announces 2023 Class of PGA WORKS Fellows
PGA WORKS Fellow Caroline Riggs during the 2023 PGA Championship.
PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, has announced the 2023 class for the PGA WORKS Fellowship.
The PGA WORKS Fellowship, established in 2017, provides the opportunity for a one-year, paid immersion in a PGA Section’s Foundation operations. PGA Sections oversee the 41 regions of the PGA of America across the United States and help create the network of communication and community for PGA of America Golf Professionals and amateur golfers nationwide.
The PGA WORKS Fellowship is one of the most valuable, entry-level opportunities for individuals from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds to gain experience in all facets of the golf industry. The Fellowship gives recent college and university graduates a first-hand look at everything that a career in the $102 billion golf industry can provide.
The primary responsibilities of this year’s 23 PGA WORKS Fellows are to support and execute philanthropic initiatives for the charitable foundations of their respective PGA of America Sections. This includes assisting with marketing, communications and fundraising activities, as well as PGA HOPE programming for Veterans and junior golf initiatives, such as PGA Jr. League and Drive, Chip and Putt.
“The PGA WORKS Fellowship program continues to be a pathway of opportunity and inclusivity within the golf industry,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). "I’ve seen the PGA WORKS Fellowship first-hand as we had a former Fellow for the Michigan PGA Section who worked for the Country Club of Lansing as she continued her pursuit of a fulfilling career within the industry.”
As part of PGA WORKS’ mission, the Fellows are encouraged to continue their careers in golf following their fellowships with direct access to both PGA of America Career Consultants and personal mentors to help them achieve their career goals.
Past Fellows have gone on to work for GOLFTEC, The Honda Classic, Westchester Country Club, the First Tee and The Club at the Strand, among other golf companies and organizations. Additionally, several Fellows have worked full-time in PGA Section Offices across the country, as well as for universities and sports teams. Others have continued their education in graduate school. In the history of the PGA WORKS Fellowship, 81 percent of all Fellows have acquired jobs within the golf industry, and 85 percent have acquired full-time positions upon completing their fellowship.
Past Fellows have gone on to work for GOLFTEC, The Honda Classic, Westchester Country Club, the First Tee and The Club at the Strand, among other golf companies and organizations. Additionally, several Fellows have worked full-time in PGA Section Offices across the country, as well as for universities and sports teams. Others have continued their education in graduate school. In the history of the PGA WORKS Fellowship, 81 percent of all Fellows have acquired jobs within the golf industry, and 85 percent have acquired full-time positions upon completing their fellowship.
Tomie Anderson
Douglasville, Ga.
Howard University (Undergrad), University of North Texas (Masters)
APGA Tour
Tyler Bealke
St. Louis, Mo.
St. Louis University
Gateway PGA Section
Kyra Cox
South Salem. N.Y.
Furman University (Undergrad), Howard University (Masters)
Metropolitan PGA Section
Aubrey Faucett
Seattle, Wash.
Liberty University
Southern Texas PGA Section
William Floyd
Rocklin, Calif.
Sonoma State University
Northern California PGA Section
Joe Galeaz
Campus, Ill.
Loyola University Chicago
Southern Ohio PGA Section
Abigail Gibson
Conesus, N.Y.
Niagara University (Undergrad and Masters)
Western New York PGA Section
Rachel Goetz
Jamison, Pa.
Penn State University (Undergrad), University of Florida (Masters)
Philadelphia PGA Section
Robert Gregory III
Raleigh, N.C.
Morehouse College
Georgia PGA Section
Cameron Jones
Frisco, Texas
Texas Tech University School of Law
Colorado PGA Section
Paige Kopczyk
Romeo, Mich.
Central Michigan University
Michigan PGA Section
Mollie Mars
Henderson, Nev.
University of Nevada, Reno (Undergrad), Niagara University (Masters)
Western New York PGA Section
Joe Oliveri
Bridgewater, N.J.
Temple University
New Jersey PGA Section
Hasthaletchumi S. Rajendran
Pahang, Malaysia
University of Northwestern Ohio
Northern Ohio PGA Section
Caroline Riggs
Tigard, Ore.
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Carolinas PGA Section
Natalie Robson
Sarasota, Fla.
York College of Pennsylvania
Middle Atlantic PGA Section
Matt Rogers
Valencia, Calif.
University of Southern California
Southern California PGA Section
Jennah Schell
Osage Beach, Mo.
William Woods University
South Central PGA Section
Morgan Taylor
Crystal Lakes, Ill.
Stetson University
Wisconsin PGA Section
Lydia Victor
Philadelphia, Pa.
Drexel University
Philadelphia PGA Section
Gerrick Walker
Dallas, Texas
University of North Texas
Northern Texas PGA Section
Sloane Winders
Martinsville, Ind.
Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis (Undergrad), Grace College (Masters)
Indiana PGA Section
Jordan Young
Chesapeake, Va.
North Carolina A&T State University
Carolinas PGA Section
“We look forward to seeing the impact this class of Fellows can make for years to come, not only within their respective PGA of America Sections, but to the many individuals they will meet through working in golf."
PGA of America President John Lindert
For more information on PGA WORKS, visit here.