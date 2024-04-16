PGA Team Golf Championship Heads to Grayhawk Golf Club, Sept. 7-8

The PGA of America announced today that its PGA Team Golf Championship will be contested Sept. 7-8, 2024, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 2024 PGA Team Golf Championship will feature a 240-player field of two-player teams with adult amateurs competing in two separate formats: Best Ball and Scramble. In addition to awarding the winning teams in both formats, the low All Male, All Female and Mixed teams will be recognized in both formats.

“Bringing the PGA Team Golf Championship to Grayhawk Golf Club is a full-circle moment for us, as they graciously hosted the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship for six years,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “We’re grateful for our relationship with Grayhawk and we know that PGA Team Golf Championship participants are going to have an incredible experience in Scottsdale. This format is a great opportunity to team up with friends, enjoy the game and create relationships with local PGA of America Golf Professionals.”

“From the entire team, welcome to all the competitors, families and old friends to Scottsdale and Grayhawk Golf Club,” said Joe “Shoe” Shershenovich, PGA of America General Manager of Grayhawk Golf Club. “Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to make a lot of connections while hosting events like this, including with the PGA of America. Not only are their events themselves second-to-none, but we get the chance to see our pals again while serving as the host venue for the PGA Team Golf Championship.”

PGA Team Golf stages local tournaments throughout the summer, culminating in an annual National Championship. The local schedule was released this month, and teams can find a nearby event and register online at PGATeamGolf.com

Local PGA Team Golf participants have the opportunity to earn invitations to the National Championship. First-priority invitations will be sent to winning teams and pairs from each division in local events held between August 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023, as well as the top three teams and top five pairs in each division from last year’s championship. The second wave of invitations will be sent to winning teams of both divisions in 2024 local tournaments and leagues held prior to June 1.

The PGA Team Golf Championship will kick off Friday, Sept. 6, with an optional 18-hole Monument Shootout at Troon North Golf Club’s Monument Course. Rounds one and two will be held on Grayhawk’s Raptor and Talon courses Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, with awards held immediately following play.