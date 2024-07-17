Category - Amateur Programs
PGA University Championship History
The PGA University Championship, formerly the Jones Cup, is the National Championship for PGA Golf Management University programs. Named after Mississippi State University’s first PGA Golf Management Director, Dr. S. Roland Jones, the event has been played every year since 2002. The championship embodies everything Dr. Jones instilled in his students including professionalism, integrity, and camaraderie.
21st Championship
- Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, Mississippi
- Sam Houston State University (+6)
- Bret Gray, Sam Houston State (-11)
20th Championship
- Bear's Best Las Vegas, Nevada
- New Mexico State University (+5)
- Chase Mitchell, UNLV (-4)
19th Championship
- Palmetto Dunes Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Campbell University (+9)
- Anthony DeFrank, Coastal Carolina (-3)
18th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Methodist University (+25)
- Larkin Gross, Methodist (-2)
17th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Florida Gulf Coast University
16th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Campbell University (+15)
15th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- New Mexico State University (+18)
14th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- New Mexico State University (-1)
13th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Campbell University (+30)
12th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Ferris State University (+13)
11th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Campbell University (-7)
10th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- North Carolina State University
9th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Mississippi State University
8th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- Campbell University
7th Championship
- PGA Golf Club, Florida
- University of Idaho
6th Championship
- TPC Sugarloaf, Georgia
- Campbell University
5th Championship
- Quail Creek Golf Course, South Carolina
- New Mexico State University
4th Championship
- Keith Hills Country Club, North Carolina
- Coastal Carolina University
3rd Championship
- Windermere Golf Club, Georgia
- Coastal Carolina University
2nd Championship
- Oak Point Golf Course, South Carolina
- Mississippi State University
Inaugural Championship
- Stone Mountain Golf Club, Georgia
- Mississippi State University