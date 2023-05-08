Events
Watch Live: 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
For live scoring, click here.
Welcome to the live broadcast headquarters for the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase Sapphire. The Championship is being contested May 8-10, 2023 at Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.
Watch Live:
See the schedule below for remaining streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and full coverage on PGA.com.
Round 2 (May 9)
8:30-11:30 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
Round 3 (May 10)
3-6 p.m. — PGA.com, Golf Channel & NBC Sports app
8:30-11:30 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
Catch up on what you missed:
Round 1 Replay
Round 2 Replay
The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf, annually hosts student-athletes enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and other Minority-Serving Educational Institutions. For more information, click here.