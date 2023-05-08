Engaging Events Aplenty Around 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase Sapphire is the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf and will be played May 8-10, at Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

While the Championship is the focal point of the week in Birmingham, there are plenty of other related events put on by PGA WORKS and the PGA of America that are meant to promote the game and its business to traditionally underrepresented people. Those events kicked off this weekend, and should provide plenty of fun, education and entertainment for the area and the PWCC participants.

Saturday, May 6

Youth Day

Kids from area First Tee programs and other youth golf organizations interacted with PGA Professionals and were exposed to the latest golf equipment and technology.

Junior PGA WORKS

Junior PGA WORKS, presented by Medical Properties Trust, provided an opportunity for top diverse junior players to showcase their talents in front of college golf coaches in hopes of being recruited to their programs.

In partnership with the Cameron Champ Foundation, Junior PGA WORKS will feature 24 junior golfers—the top 12 male and female finishers from the Cameron Champ Foundation’s Mack Champ Invitational – playing 36 holes at Shoal Creek Club, May 6-7. For more details, click here

The students will take part in the entire Championship week, including PGA WORKS Beyond the Green.

Birmingham Experience

Student-athletes, coaches and staff toured the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the 16th St. Baptist Church.

Topgolf Welcome Reception

PWCC participants enjoyed golf, dinner and keynote speakers as well as a concert on the range with Lupe Fiasco.

Sunday, May 7: PGA WORKS Beyond the Green

Held in conjunction with PWCC, Beyond the Green is a career exploration event designed to educate and inspire talent from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond. This year’s event will be held at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Children's Theater.

Beyond the Green strives to make a sustainable impact in our host championship markets by partnering with local community organizations to provide students access to industry leaders, executives and influencers to help inspire and engage them into our industry workforce.

Monday, May 8: PGA WORKS Partner Invitational

The PGA WORKS Partner Invitational is a round of golf at the Country Club of Birmingham. The networking event that helps spread the positive message of PGA WORKS features PGA WORKS Ambassadors, PGA Executives, Championship partners, PGA WORKS Fellows and Alabama-Northwest Florida PGA Section staff.