How to Watch the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Published on
Shoal Creek Club will co-host the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. (Shoal Creek Club)

The most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf is making history yet again.
With 30 teams competing across three divisions, as well as 52 players representing 44 programs in the Men’s and Women’s Individual Division, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase Sapphire visits Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama, May 8-10 — with all three rounds being broadcast live on Golf Channel for the first time.
Howard University's men's golf team at the 2022 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Howard University will return looking to defend its title in the Men’s Division I Championship, while Texas A&M – Corpus Christi will attempt to take home the Women’s title for the third year in a row. Sparky Ariyachatvakin from the University of Delaware will look to defend his title for the Men's Individual Division.
See the schedule below for streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and full coverage on PGA.com.
Round 1 (May 8)
4:30-7:30 p.m.  — Golf Channel, PGA.com & NBC Sports app
8:30-11:30 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
Round 2 (May 9)
4:30-7:30 p.m.  — Golf Channel, PGA.com & NBC Sports app
8:30-11:30 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. —- Golf Channel (re-air)
Round 3 (May 10)
4:30-7:30 p.m.  — Golf Channel, PGA.com & NBC Sports app
8:30-11:30 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

