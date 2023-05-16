PGAChampionship.com Offers Comprehensive 2023 PGA Championship Coverage with Multi-Platform Digital Products and Content

The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, will feature the PGA of America’s robust multichannel digital suite, interactive platforms and broadcast partners CBS Sports and ESPN. The immersive experience will allow fans to interact and engage with the PGA Championship (May 18-21) through access to real-time scoring, video, updates and coaching from PGA Professionals.

PGA Digital

The PGA Championship’s official website and app will provide comprehensive coverage, featuring an interactive user experience, live leaderboard, scorecards and editorial. By clicking a player’s scorecard, users will get shot trails and scoring data, along with access to more than 1,000 automated, real-time video clips showing all the player’s shots or his best shots of the round.

“Thanks to state-of-the-art digital innovations, access to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill will be presented this week at a new level,” said PGA President John Lindert, Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. “It’s important to provide engaging and interactive programming for fans in a unique way to expand the game’s reach, as they watch the world’s greatest golfers compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.”

Included in the 156-player field coverage, fans will meet the Corebridge Financial PGA Team (#CorebridgexPGA) of PGA Professionals competing in the PGA Championship. Fans can see stories of each of these 20 PGA Members in their home setting, where they work and coach. An integrated “Meet My Coach” leaderboard feature will geo-locate each user and direct them to a PGA Professional in their area to help them with their golf journey. This feature connects directly to the PGA’s mission of growing the game through the nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals nationwide.



All digital platforms will feature minute-by-minute live blog updates, embedded video highlights, daily recaps, previews and breaking news. Fans will see relevant statistics through an expanded stats section, focusing on the numbers critical for success at Oak Hill Country Club. On the mobile app, fans will find live scoring, highlights and video recaps.

Betting odds will be integrated into the PGA Championship’s digital product suite, allowing look-ahead chances for players to make the cut, finish in the Top 10 or win. This new integration will provide instant analysis for fans.

On social media, fans also will be able to find robust content, including highlights, video and minute-by-minute updates across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. The PGA’s investment and depth of content continues to grow, providing fans with graphical and video highlights, while an expanded, longer-form video strategy will provide recaps and fun storytelling on YouTube.

“Our Digital efforts this week are built to enhance the world-class stage of the PGA Championship and to connect fans to the sport,” said Rob Smith, General Manager PGA Digital. “Whether it’s watching highlights and reading about the best competitors in the world, finding your PGA Professional Coach on pga.com/Coach , building a fantasy roster to compete against your friends or rooting for your local PGA Professional in the Corebridge Financial PGA Team, the PGA’s digital experiences are here to provide numerous ways to engage.”

PGA Championship Fantasy will bring a new look to the Fantasy game this year, focusing on a four-person roster, inclusive of one of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team of 20 PGA Professionals in the field. The game, developed by SharpLink Gaming, will feature betting odds that show each golfer’s chances of winning the Championship and making the cut. Free to play, and easy to enter, users can access PGA Championship Fantasy on the web and mobile via the “Fantasy” tab on



PGA Championship Fantasy will bring a new look to the Fantasy game this year, focusing on a four-person roster, inclusive of one of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team of 20 PGA Professionals in the field. The game, developed by SharpLink Gaming, will feature betting odds that show each golfer's chances of winning the Championship and making the cut. Free to play, and easy to enter, users can access PGA Championship Fantasy on the web and mobile via the "Fantasy" tab on PGAChampionship.com or the app. Fans will have the opportunity to compete against users in a private group and also across the United States. The winner of the nationwide game and five runner-ups will take home a PGA Championship prize pack. Picks must be in before play starts on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

"We've pioneered fantasy sports gaming experiences for professional leagues, teams and sports media operators for nearly two decades, and this marks our second PGA Championship activation," said Rob Phythian, Co-Founder and CEO of SharpLink. "Representing another important achievement for SharpLink, we're very proud to partner with the PGA of America to enhance the PGA Championship experience through competitive fantasy sports. This takes user engagement to an entirely new level, promoting great fun and entertainment."

Corebridge Financial PGA Team

This year Corebridge Financial is the inaugural sponsor of the PGA Professional Member teams (formerly known as the Team of 20 at the PGA Championship; Team of 35 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship; and Team of 9 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), which will now be recognized as the Corebridge Financial PGA Team. Through story-telling efforts and branded content, the Corebridge Financial PGA Team will receive recognition and promotion across the Championship season.

Iconic Experiences Driven by Cadillac

Iconic Experiences Driven by Cadillac allows golf fans to enter to win incredible on-course experiences courtesy of Cadillac, the Official Vehicle of the PGA of America and the PGA Championship. The 2023 PGA Championship will host the first Iconic Experiences winner and their guests with Sunday tickets. Afterwards, they will play Oak Hill using the Sunday pins with Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen. Golf fans also can enter for a chance to play Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, with Brooke Henderson at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.

PGA Championship On-Site Guide App for Spectators

Designed exclusively for spectators at Oak Hill, the PGA Championship On-Site Guide App (built by Attractions.io ) provides an interactive map of the course and points of interest, and a schedule to help attendees plan their day. Spectators can view pairings, as well as starting times and a live leaderboard.

“We are excited to partner with the PGA of America again to deliver attending fans a toolset to make their enjoyment of the PGA Championship easier,” said Mark Locker, Founder and CEO of Attractions.io. “The PGA Championship is one of golf’s major events, and our fan-centric solution will ensure that users on-site are immersed in the action, and get the most out of the Championship.”

Artificial Intelligence Editorial

In partnership with CapTech, the PGA Championship will enter into the world of Artificial Intelligence and offer credentialed media AI-generated editorial snippets to use in their writing. This new technology has the opportunity to drastically streamline and help the PGA’s media guests, with the goal of learning and expanding going forward in a more immersive way.



CapTech has trained a generative AI model to derive insights for every level of golf fan and player from PGA Championship press conferences. Any claims and/or facts presented in this content will have been based on the AI's inherent knowledge base and enhanced by CapTech and the PGA’s shared institutional expertise. These editorials will be proofed by both CapTech and the PGA of America prior to publication to ensure the PGA’s content standards are met or exceeded.

Television & Streaming Coverage

The 2023 PGA Championship will feature wire-to-wire 72-hole coverage via CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN+ and Paramount+. In the fourth year of the 11-year agreement between CBS Sports, ESPN and the PGA of America, there will be nearly 250 hours of live coverage across their broadcast, cable and digital assets.

CBS Sports is set to broadcast the PGA Championship for the 33rd consecutive year and 40th time overall, with the 105th edition taking place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., May 18-21. The network will offer multi-platform coverage throughout the week, highlighted by third and final round coverage (1:00-7:00 PM, ET; each day) on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 on the CBS Television Network, with coverage streaming live on Paramount+.

CBS Sports Network will provide extensive shoulder programming surrounding the 105th PGA Championship across all its platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com.

CBS Sports HQ will feature live look-ins, updates and reports beginning Monday, May 15 on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. CBS SPORTS HQ SPOTLIGHT on CBS Sports Network will also break down all the storylines and action throughout the week. Additionally, CBSSports.com will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the tournament, and CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports’ The First Cut podcast will provide recaps and extended coverage at the conclusion of each round.

For details on CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship, click here

With more than 230 hours of live play across ESPN and ESPN+ during the four days of the championship, fans will get traditional coverage, as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Hole presentations as golf’s second major of the year unfolds at the historic New York venue. Since ESPN’s return to live coverage of the PGA Championship in 2020, ESPN and ESPN+ have offered full day, first tee to last putt coverage of the first two rounds, along with weekend morning viewing, and more live play and viewing options for the 2023 PGA Championship than it had ever had.

This year’s options will include the continuation of a new concept introduced last year – an alternate telecast during selected hours of all four days of the PGA Championship that will complement the event’s traditional television production. The telecast will be hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins, hosts of ESPN’s Matty and the Caddie podcast. Joining ESPN’s coverage to host the telecast on Saturday and Sunday will be members of the No Laying Up golf content platform. Airing four hours per day, the alternate telecast will feature an array of guests to offer running commentary and conversation during live play.

In addition to the coverage of live play, ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have reports and analysis from Oak Hill for the entire week of the PGA Championship, and ESPN.com will provide extensive digital coverage. ESPN+ will have three-hour practice round coverage programs at noon on both Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week. CBS will air afternoon coverage on the weekend days.

For details on ESPN and ESPN+ coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship, click here.



About the PGA of America