PGA’s Nowak Shares Impact of PGA HOPE on Your Next Mission Podcast
Chris Nowak with a contestant during the Secretary's Cup held at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)
PGA of America Military and Veteran Liaison Chris Nowak recently joined a very special episode of the Your Next Mission podcast.
Your Next Mission is an initiative from the American Freedom Foundation that provides content, resources and support to Veterans, service members, military spouses and families as they transition from military to civilian life. At the center of the program is a podcast hosted by Sergeant Major of the Army (retired), Jack L. Tilley. The podcast aims to address important issues and challenges faced in that transition.
As a U.S. Marine Corps retiree, Chris helps lead PGA HOPE, the flagship military program under PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) foundation of the PGA of America. In this episode of Your Next Mission, Chris delivers his inspiring story while sharing how golf and PGA HOPE has created a sense of wellness and a singular focus for so many Veterans across our nation.
Listen to this can’t-miss conversation below:
For more information about PGA HOPE click HERE.