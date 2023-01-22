Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
From the PGA

PGA’s Nowak Shares Impact of PGA HOPE on Your Next Mission Podcast

Published on
Chris Nowak with a contestant during the Secretary's Cup held at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Chris Nowak with a contestant during the Secretary's Cup held at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

PGA of America Military and Veteran Liaison Chris Nowak recently joined a very special episode of the Your Next Mission podcast.  
PGA of America Veteran and Military Liaison Chris Nowak at the East Potomac Golf Links on October 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America)
PGA of America Veteran and Military Liaison Chris Nowak at the East Potomac Golf Links on October 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America)
Your Next Mission is an initiative from the American Freedom Foundation that provides content, resources and support to Veterans, service members, military spouses and families as they transition from military to civilian life.  At the center of the program is a podcast hosted by Sergeant Major of the Army (retired), Jack L. Tilley.  The podcast aims to address important issues and challenges faced in that transition.  
As a U.S. Marine Corps retiree, Chris helps lead PGA HOPE,  the flagship military program under PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) foundation of the PGA of America.  In this episode of Your Next Mission, Chris delivers his inspiring story while sharing how golf and PGA HOPE has created a sense of wellness and a singular focus for so many Veterans across our nation.
Listen to this can’t-miss conversation below:

For more information about PGA HOPE click HERE.

We also recommend

Utah PGA Family: Strong Like Bennett
Game Changers
Utah PGA Family: Strong Like Bennett
Ana Belac of Slovenia stretches at the driving range during the first round for the 2021 KPMG Women's Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club on June 24, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)
quick coaching
How to Prevent Golf Injuries This Season
A Journey in Golf Together
Game Changers
A Journey in Golf Together
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech