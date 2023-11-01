Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Photo Essay: A Look Back at a Powerful PGA Hope National Golf & Wellness Week

By Ryan Adams, PGA
As the month of November kicks off, and Veterans Day looms large on Nov. 11, it seems fitting to recognize what's become one of the most special weeks of the year on the PGA of America calendar.
PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week.
This year's edition took place Oct. 12-16 in the nation's capital of Washington, D.C., at Congressional Country Club in nearby Bethesda. Twenty military Veterans around the country, graduates of their local PGA HOPE programs, participated in an immersive five-day event including advanced golf coaching from PGA of America Golf Professionals and wellness training that culminated in a golf outing at the legendary venue.
Take a look at the week that was, including some powerful storytelling about a few Veterans who participated.
PGA HOPE Ambassador Utah Jayme Turner.
'It's About Being Together'

How Golf Has Helped Vietnam Veteran Rick Ferguson Find Happiness
Flying High

How a Lifelong Love for Golf Led Air Force Veteran Colleen McBratney to PGA HOPE
