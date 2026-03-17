Pinehurst Resort to Host 2027 PGA National Club Championship

The PGA of America announced today that the 2027 PGA National Club Championship will be conducted at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, March 15-17, 2027.

The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities throughout the U.S. with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2026 club championship whose names are submitted by their PGA of America Golf Professional will be eligible to apply for entry.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to bring the 2027 PGA National Club Championship to the world-renowned Pinehurst Resort,” said PGA of America Secretary Eric Eshleman, PGA. “Beyond showcasing the country's best amateur club champions, this event shines a light on the PGA of America Golf Professionals who fuel their success. We are proud to stage these championships at a world-class venue as we continue to grow the game.”

The National Club Championship comprises six divisions, each competing in a three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition. Divisions for women and men are: Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old).

The men’s and women’s divisions will play concurrently with competition rounds taking place on Pinehurst No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5.

Established in 1895 in the Sandhills of North Carolina and widely known as the Cradle of American Golf, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club is a 2,200-acre property featuring 10 outstanding golf courses, The Cradle nine-hole par-3 short course, 75,000 square-foot putting course (Thistle Dhu), 16 clay tennis courts, an award-winning spa and elegant accommodations across one hotel, two inns, villas and condos.

“Pinehurst has long been a home for amateur golf and a place where the game’s traditions and competitive spirit come together,” said Andrea Ries, PGA Director of Resort Championships at Pinehurst. “We’re honored to host the 2027 PGA National Club Championship and to welcome Club Champions from across the country to the Cradle of American Golf. This championship will provide a true test of skill while also delivering the kind of memorable experience Pinehurst is known for—great golf, great competition, and a lot of fun.”

Donald Ross’ masterpiece, No. 2 at Pinehurst, has served as the site of more golf championships than any course in America. No. 2’s iconic sloped turtleback greens and wide fairways with native wiregrass and sand make this course a central part of any Pinehurst visit.

Pinehurst No. 2 hosted the 1936 PGA Championship won by Denny Shute and the 1951 Ryder Cup won by the United States, as well as four U.S. Opens (1999, 2005, 2014, 2024), the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open and the 1991 and 1992 PGA TOUR Championships.

The United States Golf Association selected Pinehurst as the first U.S. Open Anchor Site, and it will host the championship again in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047, as well as the 2029 U.S. Women's Open. Pinehurst will also host the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2027 on No. 2 and No. 4 after previously hosting U.S. Amateurs in 1962, 2008 and 2019.

Visually stunning from tee to green, Pinehurst No. 4 was created by Gil Hanse in the timeless tradition of golf in the North Carolina Sandhills. After its redesign in 2018, No. 4 was voted “Best New Course” and a “Top 100 Course” by GOLF Magazine, and hosted the 2019 U.S. Amateur. The rolling topography and dramatic vistas make it one of the most breathtaking courses at Pinehurst.

In 1961, Ellis Maples, who worked at Ross’s side, adopted his mentor’s mentality of finding the course that lies in the landscape as it already exists, resulting in the spectacular No. 5 course. Known for its par-3 14th hole, bestowed the saintly nickname Cathedral Hole, this course features stunning lake views and picturesque pines.

Pinehurst Resort also serves as the host of both the PGA High School Golf National Invitational (2020-22, 2025-27) and the PGA NCCGA Pinehurst Open.

Airshare is the official private aviation partner of the PGA National Club Championship. Elijah Craig is the official bourbon partner of the PGA National Club Championship. Ship Sticks is the official golf club shipping partner of the PGA National Club Championship.