Plan the Perfect Girls Golf Trip: 5 Must-Know Tips for an Unforgettable Vacation

Women’s golf travel is having a major moment, and for good reason. More women are hitting the fairways with friends and sharing a love for the game.

That’s why I sought advice from an expert; to learn what she feels makes a golf trip easy, fun, and memorable.

PGA of America Golf Professional Kastania Plesz lives by the motto, “Golf is Hard. Travel Easy.” Together with her sister, Katerina, she launched a company with a vision to transform the way golfers travel.

Drawing on their background as former Division I golfers at Florida Gulf Coast University and their years of experience working at private clubs before starting their business, the sisters specialize in curating elevated, tailored golf experiences designed for every type of player.

To help women plan their dream golf getaway, I asked Kastania to share her best advice for making every trip meaningful. Her advice? Don’t just book a trip; create an experience.

Here's how to plan the perfect golf getaway with the girls:

Know Your Group & Designate a Trip Leader

Start by understanding your group. Are you planning for seasoned players or beginners? Is the group looking for a competitive golf weekend or a relaxing, social environment? Your group's dynamics and preferences should shape every aspect of the trip.

Kastania recommends having one point person in your group to ensure all the details stay organized. It also helps avoid the confusion of “who’s handling what?”. Although the group leader doesn’t have to do everything alone, by coordinating responsibilities and keeping everyone on the same page, they’ll make the planning process smoother and more enjoyable for all.

Course Conditions & Playability Matter

Choose golf courses that match the skill level and comfort of the group. A great golf trip isn’t just about the prestige of the courses you play, but more about playability and enjoyment for everyone.

She mentions that all women should consider course layouts that are friendly, scenic, and not overly penalizing. When researching destinations to travel, consider choosing a spot that offers well-maintained courses with multiple tee box options or features more open and forgiving course layouts that cater to all skill levels. Choosing the right course ensures everyone on your trip can enjoy their time on the course.

Make It More Than Just Golf

While golf may be the centerpiece of your trip, the most memorable getaways offer more than just rounds on the course. A balance of structured activities and free time is equally important when making the most of your travels.

Plesz suggests adding activities to your itinerary. From group dinners and cocktail hours to guided tours, spa treatments, wine tastings, shopping or simply relaxing by the pool or beach... the opportunities to enjoy time off the course are endless. By building free time into the travel schedule, each person in your group can follow their interests and fully explore all the sights, sounds, and scenes of the destination.

Ease of Travel

Convenience is key.

Kastania strongly encourages planning your travel well in advance and ironing out the details of how you’ll get there. Traveling with golf clubs and accessories is certainly no small feat, and prioritizing destinations with direct flights, shorter drives from major airports, or minimal time zone changes can make a world of difference in how enjoyable the trip feels, especially when coordinating for a group. The simpler the travel, the better the experience.

It’s All in the Details

Last, but certainly not least, it’s truly the special extra touches that make for an iconic golf trip. Choose destinations that can accommodate those thoughtful details like customized welcome gifts, personalized menus, tailored accessories, or even surprise experiences or events. These small, yet meaningful gestures can leave a lasting impression on your group and make for a truly unforgettable trip.