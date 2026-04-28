Playoff Formats for the PGA Professional Championship

In the event that there is a tie for either to win the 2026 PGA Professional Championship or to earn a spot in the top 20, and to advance to the PGA Championship at Aronimink, the following rules are in place for the playoff tiebreakers:

CHAMPIONSHIP (1st place): In the event of a tie for the Championship, there will be a hole-by-hole play-off on hole #18. If still tied, the play-off will continue on #15, #16, #17, #18, repeated until a champion is determined.



TOP 20 and ALTERNATE (2026 PGA Championship): The play-off to determine the Top 20 and/or Alternate advancing to the 2026 PGA Championship will begin approximately 15 minutes after the completion of play. The play-off will begin on hole #10, and if necessary, will continue to holes #11-#18 and remain on the back nine in order.