Podcast: Getting to the Green with Hilary Cronheim

In this episode, hear how Hilary Cronheim found her way to a career protecting & preserving the history of golf.

The Senior Director of the United States Golf Association Golf Museum and Library, Hilary Cronheim is dedicated to telling the history and story of the game. Though she knew as a child that she wanted to dedicate her life to work to archive important items, she didn't anticipate her subject of expertise being golf. In this episode, hear how this life-long lover of museums built a career in an unexpected and rewarding field.

