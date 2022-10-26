PGA Logo
Podcast: Getting to the Green with Hilary Cronheim

In this episode, hear how Hilary Cronheim found her way to a career protecting & preserving the history of golf.
The Senior Director of the United States Golf Association Golf Museum and Library, Hilary Cronheim is dedicated to telling the history and story of the game. Though she knew as a child that she wanted to dedicate her life to work to archive important items, she didn't anticipate her subject of expertise being golf. In this episode, hear how this life-long lover of museums built a career in an unexpected and rewarding field.
Getting to the Green is a bi-weekly podcast that is hosted by Mackenzie Mack, PGA, and presented by the PGA of America. Mack will interview interesting guests and uncover interesting stories from those who are changing the game of golf as well as from those who play it and coach it.
