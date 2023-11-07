Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Rob Labritz Sinks Clutch Putt to Maintain PGA TOUR Champions Status

Published on

Rob Labritz, PGA.(Getty Images)

Talk about pressure-packed moments.
Rob Labritz, the former PGA Director of Golf at Glen Arbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, New York who now plays full-time on the PGA TOUR Champions, knew he needed to make bogey on the final hole of his last round at the TimberTech Championship on Nov. 5.
It would secure his spot in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. It would give him another year of status on the PGA TOUR Champions.
It would be a life-altering putt. And he buried it.
On he goes to Phoenix, where he'll compete with the top 36 players in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. During Labritz's time as a PGA of America Golf Professional, he was a stalwart in Metropolitan PGA and national PGA of America events, even mentioning on X how those tournaments prepared him for this clutch moment:
He's always had a plan of attack, however, like he shares in the feature below before getting ready to play in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship:
If you need a little motivation to play better or just have a little more positive outlook on your game, catch Labritz at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship this weekend. His demeanor, grit and passion for playing golf is truly one-of-a-kind.

