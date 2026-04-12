Rory McIlroy Wins at Augusta: What You Can Learn

He did it again!

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters for the second year in a row. The two-time PGA Champion is now a two-time Masters Champion. From his historic start to his clutch play in the final round, Rory taught golfers a lot this week if they paid attention. Rory gave a masterclass on game management, shot selection and much more.

Here are some of the tips our PGA Coaches shared inspired by Rory's incredible play:

Swing Like Rory

Hit Approaches Like Rory

Putt Like Rory

Smash Fairway Woods Like Rory

Congratulations to the 2026 Masters Champion, Rory McIlroy!