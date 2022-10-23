PGA Logo
Rory McIlroy's Winning Ways Continue in South Carolina

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Another incredible week of play by two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy. Battling a stacked field, Rory continues his impressive form with crushed drives, precise irons and clutch putts to seal his victory at the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club and reclaim the World No. 1 Spot!
Rory has been on quite the run since his record-breaking victory at the 2012 PGA Championship. Incredibly, he hasn't dropped out of the top 15 in the 10-year span — And look at these stats. Consistent.
In addition to his winning ways, Rory is just plain fun to watch play golf. With his aggressive playing style, Rory creates an unbelievable highlight reel nearly every round. Add in his smooth swing, and we could watch him on replay all day. Just look at these shots from his unforgettable victory at Kiawah in 2012.
And if you're looking to add some of Rory's skills to your game, be sure to connect with a PGA Coach in your area. In the meantime, here's a quick tip from Gavin Parker, PGA, on how to dial in a winning escape like Rory.

Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area.
