Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk Will Give First Interview with Mike Tirico on NBC at the Kentucky Derby

In a memorable crossover of two iconic sporting events, newly named U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk will give his first interview as captain live on NBC during the network’s coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby. Furyk will sit down with renowned broadcaster Mike Tirico to share his excitement and vision for the U.S. Team as the Derby’s festivities unfold at Churchill Downs.



With his first official interview as captain soon to take place, Jim Furyk’s Ryder Cup journey will be off and running—fittingly, at the Kentucky Derby.