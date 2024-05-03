The Guide to Valhalla, Louisville, Bourbon & More

All eyes will be on Louisville, Kentucky, during the early part of May.

First up is the Kentucky Derby this weekend, followed by the long-awaited return of the PGA Championship to Valhalla Golf Club, May 13-19. It'll be Valhalla's fourth time hosting the PGA Championship and if history is any indication, we're in for a good one.

, Hally Leadbetter and Shane Bacon tour Derby City for an all-access visit. But aside from hosting two of sport's biggest events, what else is Louisville known for? You probably have an idea, but in the first edition of the new series, Golf Digest Getaways presented by Elijah Craig , Hally Leadbetter and Shane Bacon tour Derby City for an all-access visit.