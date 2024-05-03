Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

The Guide to Valhalla, Louisville, Bourbon & More

Published on

All eyes will be on Louisville, Kentucky, during the early part of May.
First up is the Kentucky Derby this weekend, followed by the long-awaited return of the PGA Championship to Valhalla Golf Club, May 13-19. It'll be Valhalla's fourth time hosting the PGA Championship and if history is any indication, we're in for a good one.
But aside from hosting two of sport's biggest events, what else is Louisville known for? You probably have an idea, but in the first edition of the new series, Golf Digest Getaways presented by Elijah Craig, Hally Leadbetter and Shane Bacon tour Derby City for an all-access visit.
For the full scoop on Hally and Shane's whirlwind visit to Louisville - and if you're visiting for the PGA Championship, it's recommended viewing - click here.
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech