Sabrina Bonanno Makes History at the 2024 Indiana PGA Professional Championship

In a year filled with firsts, Sabrina Bonanno etched her name into Indiana Golf history by becoming the first woman to win the Indiana PGA Professional Championship.

The final round began with three players tied for the lead at four under par — Vince Drahman, Eric Steger, and Kenton Hobbs. With the pressure mounting, the professionals knew they had to bring their best game. By the time they reached the par-3 8th hole, Steger had rolled in a birdie to take the outright lead at 6-under.



As the back nine unfolded, Jamie Broce made an eagle on the 11th and a birdie on the 12th, to join Steger at 6-under. However, Bonanno, who began the day four strokes behind, was ready to make her move.

Bonanno shot an impressive 3-under on the front nine with four birdies and added four more birdies on the back, including a clutch birdie on 18 to move to 7-under, and top of the leaderboard.

Sabrina Bonanno.

Broce birdied the 16th to reach 7-under but faltered with bogeys on 17 and 18. Drahman birdied 16 and 17 to finish at 7-under, while Steger also birdied the 16th to get to 7-under, and a three-way playoff was set.



Drahman was eliminated on the first playoff hole. On the third playoff hole, Steger hit his tee shot out of bounds, leaving Bonanno to claim the title.



With her final putt, Bonanno became the first woman to win the Indiana PGA Professional Championship, and fifth in PGA of America history. She joins Suzy Whaley (Connecticut PGA), Taylor Collins (South Florida PGA), Sandra Changkija (North Florida) and Kim Paez (Southwest PGA) as the only women to win a PGA Section Championship.

“There’s no words to describe [what it means to be the first female PGA Professional Champion], especially at a place like this, following someone like Brittany Kelly, it means a lot to me,” Bonanno shared, her voice filled with emotion. “There’s been a couple of firsts for me this year. So it’s been fantastic. There’s just no words at all.”



Kelly, who passed away in August 2021, was recognized as the 2022 Indiana PGA Golf Professional of the Year, was more than just a golfer — she was an inspiration, a trailblazer, and a beacon of strength. Her legacy loomed large over Woodland Country Club, a place where she had once competed, taught, and inspired others. Kelly’s journey from Indiana Junior Golf to becoming one of the top PGA of America Golf Professionals in the country set a powerful example for those who followed in her footsteps, including Bonanno.

Like Kelly, Bonanno’s journey has been one of perseverance and dedication. Winning this championship wasn’t just about skill; it was about honoring the legacy of those who came before her. Bonanno joins Kelly as one of only two women from Indiana to qualify for the PGA Professional Championship, a fitting tribute to Kelly’s enduring impact on the sport.



As Bonanno prepares for the Championship next spring at PGA Golf Club in Florida, she remains grounded and grateful.



“I have a great team that supports me to allow me to do a lot of these things, so I’m excited to see where this takes us,” Bonanno says.

Her win at Woodland is not only a personal triumph but also a victory for all those who believe in the power of perseverance and the importance of legacy.



Bonanno’s victory is a reminder that the spirit of golf is not just about winning titles — it’s about carrying forward the passion and dedication of those who paved the way. As she steps onto the national stage, she carries with her the memory of Brittany Kelly, a trailblazer whose influence continues to inspire the next generation of golfers.