Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Scottie Scheffler Shows Off Ultimate Dad Life Moment in Heartwarming Photo

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Scottie Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer competing for a PGA Championship title this week at Quail Hollow. But he's also a dad.
And as dads tend to do, they like to have a lot of fun. Look no further than this adorable photo of Scheffler before teeing off for the third round:
PGA of America Golf Professional Ryan Lenahan snapped this adorable photo of his son hanging out with Scheffler and his son, Bennett at Quail Hollow. Lenahan, who is the Director of Instruction at Walnut Creek Country Club outside of Detroit, was one of 20 PGA Members in the field at the 2025 PGA Championship as part of the Corebridge Financial Team.
And another core memory for Lenahan? Snapping a picture with Scheffler and his two sons before they parted ways.
Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Lenahan.
Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Lenahan.
Golf may one of the best human connectors on the planet, but a close second? Being a dad.

We also recommend

How to Watch the 2025 PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
How to Watch the 2025 PGA Championship
The Best Coaching Tips From the PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
The Best Coaching Tips From the PGA Championship
Copy Scottie Scheffler's Backswing With This Simple Alignment Stick Drill
quick coaching
Copy Scottie Scheffler's Backswing With This Simple Alignment Stick Drill
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech