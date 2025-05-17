Scottie Scheffler Shows Off Ultimate Dad Life Moment in Heartwarming Photo

Scottie Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer competing for a PGA Championship title this week at Quail Hollow. But he's also a dad.

And as dads tend to do, they like to have a lot of fun. Look no further than this adorable photo of Scheffler before teeing off for the third round:

PGA of America Golf Professional Ryan Lenahan snapped this adorable photo of his son hanging out with Scheffler and his son, Bennett at Quail Hollow. Lenahan, who is the Director of Instruction at Walnut Creek Country Club outside of Detroit, was one of 20 PGA Members in the field at the 2025 PGA Championship as part of the Corebridge Financial Team.

And another core memory for Lenahan? Snapping a picture with Scheffler and his two sons before they parted ways.

Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Lenahan.

Golf may one of the best human connectors on the planet, but a close second? Being a dad.