Solar Eclipse 2024: Golfers React on Social Media

Well, did you see it?
On Monday, April 8 a total solar eclipse, known as the "Great North American Eclipse," carved a narrow path of totality from southwest to northeast across 13 U.S. states. It was a rare event for North America, and won't happen again until 2044 or 2045.
Golfers across the country were tuned in with glasses on, ready to take in a total solar eclipse. Here's some of our favorite content across social media.
Solar eclipse meets the lesson tee
Patrons at the Masters were ready
On the course, a brief delay that was well worth it
The path of totality meets PGA Frisco
It's not golf, but our friends down the road crushed this
