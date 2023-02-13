Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

Stacy Lewis Picked to Captain 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup Team

By Randy Stutzman
Published on
Stacy Lewis of Team USA prior to the start of The Solheim Cup at Gleneagles on September 10, 2019 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Stacy Lewis of Team USA prior to the start of The Solheim Cup at Gleneagles on September 10, 2019 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The LPGA  announced Feb. 13 that Stacy Lewis has been appointed Captain of the U.S. Team Solheim Cup Team in 2024.
Lewis, who is already leading the U.S. Team in 2023, will lead the top 12 American female golfers at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia in Sept. 10-15, 2024.
“This is such an amazing honor, to be asked to again captain the U.S. Solheim Cup Team. Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity,” said Lewis as part of the announcement. “I’ve said it many times – representing the United States and wearing our colors are experiences that stand out in any player’s career. To have the chance to lead our country’s best players twice, and especially in 2024 outside our nation’s capital, is a true privilege.”
Lewis, a two-time major champion and KPMG ambassador, played a critical role in the re-imagined KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, as KPMG officially partnered with the PGA of America and the LPGA in 2014.
Stacy Lewis chips onto the green on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Stacy Lewis chips onto the green on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit serve as catalysts to empower women on and off the golf course. The Summit is held on-site during Championship Week, and is an investment in women leaders aspiring to reach the C-suite by providing content, tools and networking to encourage their advancement.
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech