Swing Tips From the U.S. Ryder Cup Team Olympic Foursome

Four members of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team took center stage at the Olympics last week, with one earning a golden prize. PGA Coach Ryan Adams was watching, and has a few things you can learn from each U.S. Ryder Cup Team member.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler’s historic 2024 continued, as the World No. 1 closed his inaugural Olympic campaign with a course-record tying 62 to win the men’s Olympic gold medal.

Scheffler started the final round four shots back at Le Golf National; he was six shots behind early on the back nine, but used 5 birdies in a 6 hole stretch to win by a single stroke over Tommy Fleetwood.

RYAN ADAMS, PGA: There's a lot you can learn from Scheffler, but the biggest thing is ballstriking consistency. Notice how when he warms up, he practices and reaffirms his grip. He checks his set up. His aim. These are all fundamentals to master during practice and then you'll be confident in those situations on the course.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is eyeing a second gold medal.

Xander Schauffele, who won a pair of Major Championships in 2024, including the PGA Championship at Valhalla, opened his second Olympic campaign with a 65 in Round 1.

The 2020 Olympic Champion went on to finish in a tie for 9th after a final-round 73.

RYAN ADAMS, PGA: While Xander's performance was disappointing in his eyes most likely, there's still a lot we can learn. I always enjoy Xander's tee ball and he's improved his distance dramatically over the last year. One of the things you can copy from his swing is Xander's flowing tempo. There's no real rush to his swing but he's his most powerful at impact. Think about "building up" to the hit. Slow initial backswing, and then once you've hit the top, that's when the speed comes!

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open Champion, used a pair of 65s in the final two rounds to jump into a tie for 14th in his inaugural trip to the Olympics.

RYAN ADAMS, PGA: After struggling in the first few rounds, Clark was able to right the ship and have a respectable weekend at Le Golf National. There's a lot you can learn from that. It's easy to give up after a double or triple bogey early in a round, but there's still a lot of opportunities to redeem yourself later in the round. Leave the bad shots and bogeys where they happened, and look at future holes as a chance to play better.

Collin Morikawa

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa finished in a tie for 24th at Le Golf National. It was his second appearance in the Olympics.

Morikawa finished in a tie for 3rd place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, losing in a playoff for the bronze medal.

RYAN ADAMS, PGA: Morikawa is another fantastic ballstriker. He's a lot like Scheffler in that he finds a way to be super repeatable each swing. That's because Morikawa relies on a cut shot. It's comfortable for him, he can hit higher, lower, with more curve or less. Think about that same idea when you're at the range. Hit 10 balls and notice which way your ball is curving. That's your natural shot shape. Employ that shape on the course and you'll be hitting more fairways and knocking down more pins like Morikawa.