2024 Olympics: How to Play No. 18 at Le Golf National

The Men's Olympic Golf leaderboard is star-studded, and fans both onsite at Le Golf National for the Paris Olympics, and at home, have everything they need for a thrilling finish.

And speaking of finishes, Le Golf National has a good one with its 18th hole, a par 4, 454-yarder that will surely test the nerves of those competing for the golf, silver and bronze medals on Aug. 4.

We asked a few PGA of America Golf Professionals to share a few keys to finding success on the final hole, for both the players competing in the Olympics and for golfers who tee it up at Le Golf National!

From the tee box, players are staring straight at the water which flanks the entire left side of this hole. Priority No. 1 is to keep their tee shot dry. Aim at the very right side of the fairway to ensure the tee shot finds land. That will determine how aggressive they can be with their approach.

If you’re playing from the fairway, you’ll be able attack certain hole locations. If you’re in the rough or fairway bunker on the right, players will be lucky to simply find the green.

Hideki Matsuyama playing from the rough on No. 18.

It’ll be interesting to see how the players vying for a medal decide to play this hole. If someone has a sizable lead, you might see them hit an iron from the tee box to ensure they’re in play. If they're a shot back of the bronze with nothing to lose, you could see them get aggressive.

Keith Bennett, PGA

Teaching Professional

The Golf Club at Newcastle

Newcastle, Washington



Placing your tee shot on the right side of the fairway is a necessity. If you're not confident in doing that with a driver, 3-wood may be a good play. On your approach, your main objective is to hit the putting surface; don’t get greedy!



Brendon Elliott, PGA

Founder , Little Linksters Golf Academy

Orlando, Florida

Make a committed swing with a 3-wood down the right center of the fairway. Forget the hole location and play a high, soft iron shot to the back-third of the green.

Water creeps in on the fairway and surrounds the green on No. 18.

Even if you mishit it a little, it should carry the water. Stick to your routine the same way you would on Saturday AM with your buddies - and sink the putt!

Justin Kraft, PGA

Director of Instruction

Spring Hill Golf Club

Wayzata, Minnesota

The 18th hole at Le Golf National is a fitting end towards trying to achieve a medal. The toughest hole on the course requires a tee shot that stays dry. Confident players can rip a driver, while the leaders may want a conservative 3-wood to make sure they find the fairway.

Xander Schauffele is eyeing a second gold medal.

The added adrenaline of an Olympic medal on the line will increase the likelihood that the golfers will gain distance. Thus, on the approach, it is paramount to know the proper carry distance to this green over water.

Jimmy Wisinski, PGA

Director of Instruction

Kent Country Club

Kent, Michigan

