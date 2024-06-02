Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Master the Course

How to Play the 12th Hole at Lancaster Country Club

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

If there's been any hole that's gotten attention during the U.S. Women's Open, it has to be the devilish par-3 12th at Lancaster Country Club.
The golf world got an early introduction to its snarl when World No. 1 Nelly Korda made a 10 during her opening round, ultimately setting her far enough back to miss the cut.
What makes No. 12 so difficult isn't it's length, but more so the trouble that surrounds it. As you've likely seen in the U.S. Women's Open, entering its final round today, players have to contend with a creek short, bunkers long and a green that's sloped dramatically . . . and in championship conditions, meaning it's extremely firm.
So to give you some insight, we asked an expert on the 12th hole to walk us through how to play it.
“Lancaster’s 12th hole is an extremely challenging downhill par-3, and a very talked-about hole this week," says Matt Goudie, who's the PGA Director of Instruction at Lancaster Country Club. "With a stream short, and numerous bunkers left and long, distance control is paramount."
So what would Goudie's advice be to players trying to take home a U.S. Women's Open victory today?
"Center of the green is always the safest play," he says. "A significant back-to-front slope and severe false front make getting up-and-down extremely challenging."
And if they don't hit the green?
"When players find themselves in the bunkers surrounding the green, playing away from the hole may be the only option to avoid ending up in the water after their second shot," Goudie says.
No matter the case, it'll be interesting to see how No. 12 is played!

