quick coaching
How to Play the 12th Hole at Augusta National
Published on
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most iconic par-3s. Named Golden Bell, it measures 155 yards from the tees the pros are playing from this week.
The tee shot requires precision and strategy. We asked a few PGA Coaches how they would approach the shot, just in case any of us get the chance. Here's what they said.