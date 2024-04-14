How to Play the 12th Hole at Augusta National

The 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most iconic par-3s. Named Golden Bell, it measures 155 yards from the tees the pros are playing from this week.

The tee shot requires precision and strategy. We asked a few PGA Coaches how they would approach the shot, just in case any of us get the chance. Here's what they said.

“Club choice is going to be a challenge depending on yardage, wind and the intimidating elements surrounding the green — water and plenty of bunkers. If the yardage is between 155-165, I’m taking a 6 hybrid, refocusing on a safe play to middle green, & making good contact through the shot.” — Bridget Ackley, PGA.

No matter what the situation is, aim for the middle of the green. Try to keep a medium, penetrating trajectory on this shot to cut through the wind. Always remember par is a great score, all the time.” — Justin Martin, PGA

"Playing the 12th hole at Augusta National can be tricky due to its narrow target area and the swirling winds that often blow around Amen Corner. Aim for the center of the green and adjust for the wind accordingly with your club selection." - Brendon Elliott, PGA