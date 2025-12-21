Team Kuchar’s Winning Formula: Scrambling, Accuracy, and Staying Competitive

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron shot a 15-under 57 in the first round of the PNC Championship , giving them a two-shot lead. They followed it up with an even better 54 in the final round to take home the win. At 47, Kuchar continues to show the steady play that has shaped his career. He proves you don’t have to hit the ball the farthest to have success in this game.

Kuchar’s game stands out because it has lasted the test of time. While many players have faded or dealt with injuries, Kuchar has kept his tour card for 18 straight years through 2025. His approach has lessons for anyone who wants to play better and enjoy golf for years to come.

Master the Art of Scrambling

The Tip: Develop a reliable short game that can save par when you miss greens.

How Kuchar Excels Here

This season, Kuchar ranked 4th on the PGA Tour in scrambling at 67.72%. When he missed a green in regulation, he got up and down for par more than two-thirds of the time. He ranked 26th in scrambling from the rough at 61.94%.

These numbers may not stand out, but they are the key to steady scoring. Kuchar doesn’t hit every green in regulation. None of the pros do on average; in fact, the Tour average is around 12 GIR. What sets Kuchar apart is his reliable short game, which lets him play with confidence.

His proximity to the hole from sand bunkers averaged just 8 feet 1 inch, ranking 13th on tour. When you’re that precise from trouble spots, you’re not just saving pars. You’re making birdies from places where other players are happy to escape with bogey.

Why This Matters for Your Game

Most amateur golfers hit less than half their greens in regulation. If you’re a 15-handicapper, you might only hit six or seven greens each round. If you improve your scrambling by just 20%, you could save three or four shots every round.

Action Items You Can Implement Today

Track your scrambling statistics. Every time you miss a green, note whether you made par or better. This gives you a baseline and helps identify patterns.

Spend 70% of your short game practice time within 30 yards of the green. Work on different lies: tight lies, fluffy lies, uphill, downhill, and sidehill. The more comfortable you become with variety, the more confident you’ll feel on the course.

Have a go-to shot for each situation. Kuchar doesn’t try to get fancy around the greens. He sticks to reliable shots he trusts. Find one chip shot that works from most lies and practice it until it feels natural.

Eliminate the Big Miss Off the Tee

The Tip: Prioritize accuracy and consistency over distance off the tee.

How Kuchar Excels Here

In 2025, Kuchar ranked 177th in driving distance on the PGA Tour at 282.2 yards. But he was 28th in driving accuracy, hitting almost two out of every three fairways. This mix is what keeps him playing well year after year.

His stats show the story. He hit the left rough just 14.41% of the time and the right rough 13.15%. When he missed the fairway, he was only about 23 feet from the edge on average, ranking 30th on tour.

This accuracy helps him all round long. His strokes gained off the tee was -0.263, but his total strokes gained was +0.462, ranking 53rd. He makes up for not hitting as far by playing smart and keeping the ball in good spots.

Why This Matters for Your Game

A 250-yard drive in the fairway is worth more than a 280-yard drive in the trees. If you raise your fairway accuracy from 50% to 65%, you’ll save at least half a stroke on two or three holes each round.

Action Items You Can Implement Today

Tee the ball on the correct side of the tee box. If you tend to miss right, tee it on the right side and aim at the left edge of the fairway. This gives you the entire width of the fairway to work with.

Pick a smaller target than just aiming for the fairway. Choose a specific tree, bunker edge, or landmark. Your mind works better with a clear target for each shot.

Think about using a club other than your driver on narrow holes. If you hit a 3-wood or hybrid straighter, use that instead. A 230-yard shot in the fairway is always better than a 260-yard shot in the rough.

The Kuchar Blueprint

Matt Kuchar’s success doesn’t come from one amazing skill. He doesn’t hit the ball super far or make wild putts all the time. Instead, his game is based on being steady, reliable, and making smart choices.

His 4th-place ranking in par-4 scoring average and 5th-place ranking in bogey avoidance tell the story. He plays percentage golf, makes solid contact, and rarely beats himself. For golfers looking to lower scores, there’s no better model.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “Playing Through” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.