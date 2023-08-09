Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Ten Players Who've Won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and AIG Women's Open

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

The final major championship of 2023 is finally upon us.
And as the AIG Women’s Open heads to Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England, southwest of London, we thought it would be fun to see which players are part of another exclusive major list: players who’ve won both the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship AND AIG Women’s Open.
Though the AIG Women’s Open didn't become an LPGA major until 2001, it has history dating back to 1976. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was first played in 1955 and is one of five majors on the LPGA Tour. As the first partnership between the LPGA Tour, PGA of America, and KPMG, it further highlights the Championships commitment to the development, advancement and empowerment of women.
The list of 10 Champions to win both major championships is truly a ‘Who’s Who’ of professional golf. Check it out!
Dame Laura Davies
Jane Geddes
Betsy King
Anna Nordqvist
Se Ri Pak
In Bee Park
Patty Sheehan
Annika Sorenstam
Yani Tseng
Karrie Webb
Who could join that list this week? We can’t wait to see.

