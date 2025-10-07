TGL Season 2 Schedule Revealed: Dates and Key Matchups Announced

The schedule for Season 2 of TGL is officially out, and includes a host of PGA Champions and Ryder Cuppers competing across 15 regular season matches.

A total of 6 PGA Champions and 16 Ryder Cup participants, across the United States and Europe, will play in the second year of the competition.

The season begins on December 28, with a rematch of the inaugural finals match between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club.

The Inaugural TGL Champions, Atlanta Drive GC, includes 2-time PGA Champion and Ryder Cup veteran Justin Thomas. 2025 also marked the fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship in 2017 at Quail Hollow Club and 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club. Thomas is a perfect 3-0-0 in Singles play across his career in the Ryder Cup.

New York Golf Club and 2024 PGA Champion Xander Schauffele will look to build on a successful first season in TGL. Schauffele played 4 matches at the 2025 Ryder Cup, winning 3 of them, including one Foursomes, one Four-ball, and one Singles match. Alongside Schauffele on the New York team is Matt Fitzppatrick, who had a stellar showing at Bethpage Black, going 2-1-1.

The following week, 2011 PGA Champion and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley and 2-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy will lead Boston Common Golf against 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa and LAGC on Jan. 2. LAGC also features European Ryder Cup stalwarts Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, who are coming off superb performances, as well, at the 2025 Ryder Cup, with 2-1-0 and 4-1-0 records, respectively.

Tommy Fleetwood.

Four-time PGA Champion Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links squad play their first match on Tuesday, Jan. 13 against New York.

The season starts in full swing on Dec. 28 where two of the six teams representing TGL will square off on ABC, live from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Just like last season, each team will play five matches in a round-robin league format, with the top four teams earning a spot in the playoffs. The postseason begins with single-match elimination Semifinals on Tuesday, March 17, before a best-of-three Finals Series on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.