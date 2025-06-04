Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

The 2012 Ryder Cup Moment That Brought Keegan Bradley & Scottie Scheffler Together

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

It's 2012. Ryder Cup week at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. Scottie Scheffler is on the range warming up. Keegan Bradley, too.
And, much like they'll do this fall at Bethpage Black, both were wearing the red, white and blue and representing the U.S. Team. It was just that, at the time, they were on separate teams.
Scheffler, then 16, was on the Junior Ryder Cup Team while Bradley was making his debut for the U.S. Ryder Cup squad. They shared a nice moment on the range while Scheffler and his team were warming up for their matches.
Funny how things come full circle: Bradley is now the U.S. Captain for the 2025 squad and Scheffler - who is on a historic heater of a streak that included a PGA Championship win at Quail Hollow - became the first official member of the team. The World No. 1 was announced as an automatic qualifier on June 4, claiming one of the six spots based on the U.S. Team points list.
The other spots will be filled out as the year progresses, but it's fun to know that the first time Bradley and Scheffler every met was in the same event where they'll go to battle together later this year.

