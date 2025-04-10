What Every Golfer Can Copy From a Scottie Scheffler Range Session

There's something almost sacred about the practice range at Augusta National during Masters week—the pristine turf, the simplistic mesh bags of balls, and the focused intensity of the world's best golfers preparing for golf's most prestigious tournament.

I had the privilege of watching Scottie Scheffler yesterday, as I did in 2024—then and now the world's top-ranked player—during one of his pre-tournament range sessions. What I witnessed wasn't just impressive; it was enlightening, too, and it's no surprise he's back near the top of the lead already.

There's a lot we can learn from a Scottie practice session.

The Beauty of Basics

Scheffler and his longtime PGA Coach Randy Smith moved methodically through what appeared to be a well-worn routine. What struck me immediately wasn't anything flashy or revolutionary—quite the opposite. Here was the best player in the world, the defending Masters Champion, focusing intensely on the most fundamental aspects of the game.

"Grip check," Smith would say quietly, and Scheffler would pause, raise his hands as he held the club out in front of him, look at his hands, make a minor adjustment, and continue.

This happened repeatedly throughout the session. The world's best player wasn't beyond checking—and rechecking—his grip. This simple act reminded me how often we recreational players neglect the very foundation of our swing, assuming our grip is "good enough" while chasing more exotic swing thoughts.

Purposeful Practice with Simple Tools

The most eye-opening aspect of Scheffler's practice wasn't the quality of his ball-striking (though it was exceptional) but rather the deliberate structure of his session. Every shot had a purpose, and every club had a specific target. Perhaps most surprisingly, his primary training aid cost about $10.

Alignment sticks. Nothing is more sophisticated than two thin fiberglass rods laid precisely on the ground. Scheffler used them for alignment, swing path guidance, and even to check his posture. While many amateurs load up on expensive training gadgets, the world's best player relies on one of the simplest tools available.

The alignment sticks aren't just for show; they're visual and physical reminders of the fundamentals. Scottie can feel when something's off, but these confirm it.

The Relationship That Shapes a Champion

As the session progressed, the special relationship between Scheffler and Smith became increasingly evident. Their partnership dates back to Scheffler's junior golf days in Texas, creating coaching continuity that's increasingly rare in professional sports.

Their communication was minimal but efficient. Sometimes, just a nod or a single word passed between them. This wasn't a coach imposing a method on a player; this was a decades-long conversation about golf, two experts who understand each other implicitly.

For the recreational player, there's a powerful lesson here: find a PGA Coach you connect with and stick with them. The constant jumping between instructors and methods that many amateurs do creates confusion rather than improvement.

Rhythm and Routine

Another revelation was Scheffler's unwavering rhythm. From driver to wedge, his tempo remained remarkably consistent. There was no rushing, no impatience, no frustration—even when the occasional shot didn't meet his standards.

Between small clusters of shots, he would step away, take a breath, and reset. This wasn't wasted time; it was purposeful separation between efforts. How different from the typical range session many of us conduct, mindlessly pounding ball after ball without pause or reflection.

Bringing Scheffler's Approach to Your Game

You might not have Randy Smith by your side or a Masters Green Jacket in your closet, but Scheffler's practice approach is something any golfer can adopt:

Embrace the basics . Make grip checks, stance alignment, and posture part of your regular practice routine. These fundamentals don't become less important as you improve—they become more critical.

Invest in simplicity . Those $10 alignment sticks might be the best equipment investment you'll ever make. Use them religiously.

Practice with clear intent . Rather than hitting aimless shots, create specific challenges and targets for each ball you hit.

Develop a consistent pre-shot routine and practice rhythm that you can replicate on the course.

Finally, if possible, build a long-term relationship with a PGA Coach who understands your swing and your goals.

Watching Scheffler reinforced something I've always suspected: greatness in golf isn't about secret techniques or special talents. It's about extraordinary commitment to ordinary fundamentals, practiced with uncommon discipline and attention to detail.

The next time you head to the range, channel your inner Scheffler. Check your grip, lay down those alignment sticks, and practice with purpose. The world's best player does — and perhaps that's why he's the world's best player.