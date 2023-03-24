The Athletico Golf Trunk Organizer is a One-Stop Shop to Store Your Golf Gear

Are you tired of looking for your glove, tees and favorite golf ball — with just minutes to spare before your tee time? Do you hate the feeling of being disorganized between each round?

If you answered “yes” to these questions, then the Athletico Golf Trunk Organizer may be a great fit for you.

Roughly the size of a structured gym duffle, the case is small enough to fit in your vehicle’s back seat or trunk, light enough to carry to the course, and spacious enough for a variety of items, including clothes and shoes. Featuring a molded handle that will enable you to comfortably carry it, even if it’s completely full of items, the Golf Trunk Organizer is highly durable, too, as it’s made of Oxford fabric. As a result, it is resistant to rips, tears and water, leading to long-term usage.

Multiple compartments within the Golf Organizer can hold shoes, balls, tees, hats and more.

Created for weekend golfers and PGA TOUR players alike, the Golf Trunk Organizer features a main compartment with pop-up dividers that you can lock into place with hook and loop fasteners. Each divider can be removed too, enabling you to personally configure the case to your own liking so that your specific gear can fit inside of it.

“The case has a standard configuration, as half of the main compartment can hold your golf shoes, a change of clothes or any other larger items,” says John Brown, a Marketing Director for Athletico. “Therefore, the other half of the main compartment can be divided into four smaller compartments, which are perfectly sized for bug spray, extra golf balls and tees, sunscreen and towels.”

Due to its TSA-compliant size and luggage ID card holder, you can carry the Golf Trunk Organizer on airplanes, allowing you to have your golf items regardless of where you need to travel — even if you have an overseas destination like the Old Course at St. Andrews. And, when you’re not using it, you can simply collapse the case and lay it flat in your storage area, as it doesn’t require much space.

Furthermore, its interior has various features, including a key chain clip, card slots, metal grommets for ventilation, pen holders and zippered accessory pockets.

“You’ll never have to hunt for anything you need for your golf game again, period,” Brown stresses.

At the same time, its exterior has mesh pockets on its left and right sides, each of which features an elastic band top. As a result, your items will be secured whenever you travel, and you’ll be able to easily access them when the case is zipped closed.

Finally, if you’d like to use the case for other purposes, aside from golf, you can utilize it for virtually anything: beach and camping trips, emergencies, gym workouts, practices, you name it.

The case fits easily into any car trunk or plane carry-on storage, making it simple to transport for trips.

“We also provide free standard domestic shipping and 30-day returns,” Brown adds. “And we have customer support agents that will support you in several ways.”