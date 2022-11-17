Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
How to Follow the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship

Signage during the final round of the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

It’s a big week in South Florida, as a field of 132 players will be chasing a National Championship.
PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida will play host to the 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship beginning on Thursday.
The 13th hole during the final round of the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)
The four-day, 72-hole stroke play Championship includes PGA Assistant Professionals (A-8 Membership Classification) or registered Assistant Professional Associates (B-8 Classification) that earned berths through their local PGA Sections.
The Champion, provided they’re eligible, will earn a spot in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors next April.
For more than 40 years, the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship has marked a tradition of excellence in bringing together some of the most talented players in the PGA of America. The 2021 Champion was Jin Chung from the Georgia PGA Section who won by an incredible 7 strokes.
2021 Champion Jin Chung poses for a photo with the trophy after the final round of the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)
Past competitors or champions who have gone on to careers on the PGA Tour include: Loren Roberts (Champion, 1979), Fred Funk (Champion, 1984) and 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem (3rd, 1998).
You can follow live scoring from the Championship HERE.

