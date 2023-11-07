The Hardest Golf Trivia You've Ever Seen

One of the world’s oldest sports features a complex history of rules, terminology, equipment and tradition.

To honor these facts, here is a 20 question golf trivia quiz that is sure to give even the most experienced golf fan fits. The first 10 questions are true or false, while the second 10 are open ended.

The answers are listed below. Study up and next time you're on the golf course, test your buddies to make sure you can let them know you know more about the game than they do.

Questions:

True/False

The origin of the word “golf” comes from the acronym “Gentlemen only, ladies forbidden.” Before the use of tees it was common for golfers to use a small pile of sand. A man has won an event on the LPGA Tour. A woman has won an event on the PGA Tour. The oldest golf course in the world is The Royal and Ancient Club of St. Andrew’s in Scotland. St. Andrew’s set the standard for number of holes in a round (18) and size of the hole (4.5 inches). Golf balls travel significantly further on hot days than on cold days. The word caddie originated from the French explorer Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac. 80% of golfers will never play to a handicap of less than 18. Golf is the only sport to have ever been played on the moon.

Open Ended

What is the maximum number of clubs you are allowed to carry in your golf bag? Prior to the invention of rubber, what were golf balls made of? Who has the record for the most wins in the PGA Championship? Who is the only U.S. President to have been a club member at Augusta National? Who was the “Jackie Robinson of golf,” becoming the first African-American on the PGA Tour? Which country has the most golf courses per capita in the World? Prior to 2016, when was the last time golf was in the olympics? How old was Tiger Woods when he got his first hole in one? Who has the most PGA Tour wins without ever winning a major? How many golfers have won at least 10 majors in their career?

(NO PEEKING BELOW THIS LINE UNTIL FINISHED)

Answers: