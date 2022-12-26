The Rules of Golf Equipment

Yes, that’s right. There are rules that govern the very clubs that you use every time you hit the links. The United States Golf Association (USGA) and R&A publish the Rules of Golf that govern competitions worldwide, from the PGA Championship to your local club championship.

Rule 4 - “The Player’s Equipment”

Clubs

Balls

Use of Equipment

Rule 4 discusses the actual composition of the clubs and how they are assembled. It also stipulates how many clubs you can have in your bag, how to replace them if they break mid-round and what other devices are permitted. These rules are increasingly dynamic, with the continuous application of technology in all aspects of golf equipment.

Rules Official during the third round for the 46th Boys and Girls Junior PGA Championship held at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club on August 4, 2022 in Lemont, Illinois. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

First and foremost, your clubs must conform to the Equipment Rules as stated in the 99-page pdf found on the USGA’s website . The USGA works with club manufacturers to ensure that the specifications are clear and being adhered to in the creation of new equipment lines each year. Clubs must not only conform when new, but over time, as wear and tear take effect and the performance characteristics change.

Rule 4 states that you can have only 14 clubs in your bag during a round. Please keep in mind that sharing clubs with other golfers on the course is not permitted, even if you have fewer than 14 clubs in your own bag.

Collin Morikawa of the United States golf bag on the driving range during the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 20, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

If a club is damaged during the normal course of play, or by no fault of your own, you may replace it in some circumstances, assuming it doesn’t delay play. Since it was conforming when the round started, however, the player may continue to use the club during the round.

You cannot deliberately alter the club’s performance characteristics during a round though. You can’t adjust the loft because you’d prefer a lower ball flight on the back nine, or apply lead tape to your putter because you struggled with your putting stroke on the first few greens. The penalty for breach of this rule is disqualification.

Rule 4 also discusses the golf ball. Again, the golf ball must conform to the Equipment Rules. A player may not deliberately alter the characteristics of his or her golf ball. If the ball in play becomes cracked or cut, however, the player can substitute a new ball. Keep in mind that this doesn’t apply to scratches and scrapes caused by hitting the cart path or any other course surface.

Axel Monssoh of Team Florida marks a ball during the first round of the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Unlike with clubs, a player may accept a golf ball from another player for use in their current round of golf.

Finally, Rule 4 dictates what other equipment may or may not be used. For instance, you may use a device “for getting information on distance or direction, such as from a distance-measuring device or a compass.”

You may not use a device that measures elevation changes or one that offers strategic advantages like recommended line of play or club selection.

You can get general weather and wind speed information based on a weather forecast, but cannot literally measure the wind speed of the very spot where you stand on the course while preparing to hit a shot.

Ashley Grier of the U.S. Team checks her score book during the final round of the 2nd Women's PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

You can use information gathered from previous rounds using data-recording equipment, but must apply the proper tournament settings of these devices during your current tournament round.

The Rules of Golf are there to ensure no unfair advantages are taken. The clubs you tried at that recent club fitting surely conform to USGA specifications - thanks to the collaborative efforts of the USGA and the club manufacturers.

It’s important to know the rules, however. And when something happens, knowing how to proceed is vital and the responsibility of the golfer.

If you want to find out more about the rules of golf, connect with a PGA Coach in your area.

Find a Coach Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area. Search Now



