The Top 10 Best Spring Break Destinations For Golfers

Spring Break is just around the corner, where are you headed? Sometimes it's nice to just escape to somewhere new and tee it up with some of the best views.

Here are some of the best destinations for spring break golf, in no particular order.

Cancun, Mexico

If you're looking for an all-inclusive experience, Cancun's got what you're looking for. Grab your passport and head south to find sand, dunes, jungles and ocean views – on and off the course.

Nassau, Bahamas

There's a reason the pros stop here on the PGA TOUR: it's beautiful.

Give The Ocean Club Golf Resort Paradise Island a try. Placed in Atlantis, Paradise Island’s peninsula, the Ocean Club Golf Course is only a 20 minute drive from Nassau where golfers can compete against the ocean breeze. A course that fits a more experienced golfer, this Tom Weiskopf designed course will truly test your abilities.

South Padre Island, TX

This one is a bit of a hidden gem. South Padre Island is a popular spring break destination for college students, but it's also a great place to stop and play a round. If you're looking for a party in between your rounds, this might be the location for you.

South Padre Island Golf Club is a good option. Golfers of any level of experience can enjoy this beautiful course. Although with the Laguna Madre Bay surrounding the golf club, you might face some distractions!

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana has some of the best ranked (and most beautiful) courses in the world if you're looking for a once in a lifetime experience.

Corales Golf Club – opened in 2010, this golf club has multiple holes along the coast of the Caribbean Sea making it rated as one of the world’s finest golf experiences. Good luck on “The Devil’s Elbow,” the very difficult last 3 holes on the course!

Daytona Beach, FL

Every golfers dream. Daytona is the perfect spot if you're looking to stay in the USA, but want to experience a different kind of challenge.

LPGA International is home to two premiere four star courses rated by Golf Digest, the Hills and Jones Courses, golfers of any level of experience can enjoy a round here. The LPGA International also serves as the home course for the LPGA.

Frisco, TX

It stays pretty warm in North Texas (most of the time), making it the perfect spot for a golf retreat.



Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco is the perfect spot for the family. With world class golf courses, one of the largest putting greens in the world in The Dance Floor and The Swing, the perfect 10-hole par 3 course, there's something for everyone here.

Myrtle Beach, SC

If Miami isn't lowkey enough for you, try Myrtle Beach. A bit of a slower vibe is perfect for the golfer looking to relax.

To experience the stature of a PGA Tour course, TPC Myrtle Beach is a must play. The course is also home to the Dustin Johnson School of Golf, as Johnson is a native to South Carolina.

Las Vegas, NV

Back to the party – Vegas is the perfect spot if you're looking to relax and let loose at the same time. And the options for world-class golf are nearly unlimited.

TPC Las Vegas describes itself as “desert elegance” that is experienced here. Although a very difficult course, golfers can enjoy the sights of the canyons and infamous Vegas skyline view.

Kiawah Island, SC

Quiet, secluded, beautiful. Kiawah Island is home to several world-class golf courses that are open to the public. We may be a little biased, but we recommend the Ocean Course, host of the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

And finally, a classic spot. Cabo is the perfect mix of relaxation and party.

As the only course in the area to give exposure to the famed landmark, The Arch at Land’s End, Cabo San Lucas Country Club sets the bar for Mexican golf destinations. The course also has nine eye-catching lakes within the holes to make it a pretty tough course to golf at.

The key is finding the location that fits your situation the best. Remember to plan your spring break trips early and hit 'em straight.