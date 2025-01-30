Incredible Golf Destinations: Discover Arizona’s Breathtaking Ventana Canyon

When you arrive at Tucson, Arizona’s Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge — whether for the first or the 100th time — you’ll immediately forget you’re only half an hour away from the heart of the city.

First, the views are absolutely stunning. Oh, the views!

From the Santa Catalina Mountains to the Sonoran Desert, you’ll be captivated by the natural beauty that surrounds you. Bill Peters, the resort's PGA Director of Golf Operations explains why.

Endless Mountain Backdrops

Each 18-hole layout has been designed by one of the world’s most famous course architects, Tom Fazio. One layout couldn’t have a simpler, more straight to the point and honest name either: the Mountain Course.

The third hole of Ventana's Mountain Course.

Offering vivid backdrops of the Santa Catalina Mountains, the 6,898-yard, par-72 course is especially renowned for its signature hole, the 107-yard, par-3 third, which has been placed directly in front of the mountains, as it’s tucked into several rugged rocks. Playing across a large canyon of cacti, it is one of the Western United States’ most photographed golf holes.

When you’re not awestruck by the hole’s natural splendor or trying to determine which iron you should use to reach the green, your gaze will likely wander to the breathtaking landscape beyond — where the Sonoran Desert stretches all the way into Mexico.

“The Mountain Course is an intimate, dramatic layout,” says Peters. “It’s also fair, as it’s accessible for golfers of various abilities.”

In fact, both courses on the property are known for their commonalities. Their views are second to none, they will challenge every type of golfer (but not overly so) and they have pristine conditioning.

Weaving Through Canyons

Of course, the main difference between the two courses isn’t the fact that they provide out-of-this-world views, which are practically impossible to describe. Rather, they offer views of two completely different aspects of Mother Nature.

"Whether you’re playing the Mountain Course or the Canyon Course, you’ll encounter a combination of beauty, challenge and fairness that makes Ventana Canyon a standout destination for golf." Bill Peters, PGA

Whereas the Mountain Course is nestled against the Catalina Mountains, the Canyon Course literally weaves in and out of desert canyons, thereby showcasing the Sonoran Desert’s magnificence on every hole.

Much like the Mountain Course, the 6,836-yard-long, par-72 Canyon Course features fast greens that will test every putter, while also providing five tee boxes to choose from, enabling everyone to relish the course and its views.

“Both courses are considered travel destinations because they blend world-class golf with high playability and stunning environments,” Peters says.

The 12th hole at Ventana's Canyon Course.

The bottom line? If golfers are seeking mind-blowing views, the peace of the area’s natural desert landscapes, abundant wildlife and towering saguaros, or a fair test from tee to green, they’ll find everything they’re looking for — and more — at Ventana Canyon.

“Whether you’re playing the Mountain Course or the Canyon Course, you’ll encounter a combination of beauty, challenge and fairness that makes Ventana Canyon a standout destination for golf,” Peters adds.

Other Fun Courses Near Ventana Canyon:

Omni Tucson National Resort: Renowned for hosting various PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments, this resort has two 18-hole championship courses: the Catalina Course and the Sonoran Course. Renowned for hosting various PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments, this resort has two 18-hole championship courses: the Catalina Course and the Sonoran Course.

Rolling Hills Golf Course: Opened in 1962, this 18-hole course has nine par-3 holes and nine par-4 holes, leading to a total length of 4,146 yards. Opened in 1962, this 18-hole course has nine par-3 holes and nine par-4 holes, leading to a total length of 4,146 yards.

For information about Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge’s other amenities (aside from picturesque golf), along with its lodging options, visit ventanacanyonclub.com.