Golf Course Photos You Need to See: Desert Edition

When it's cold and snowy in the middle of February, what better way to escape the winter doldrums than picture yourself somewhere warm and sunny.

That's what we'll attempt on Sundays, is providing golfers with what we call an Escape to Golf, finding downright amazing photos of courses across the country that will transport you to a certain climate or location. Hopefully these photos inspire you to book a trip, remember a fun shot or just bask in the beauty of golf!

First up: the desert. Especially during winter, the desert area of the southwestern United States is an ideal getaway spot for golfers to get some swings and sun in before their seasons start.

Here's a few of our favorites.

Grayhawk Golf Club (Scottsdale, Arizona)

PGA WEST (La Quinta, California)

Twin Warriors Golf Club (Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico)

Wolf Creek Golf Club (Mesquite, Nevada)

Desert Mountain Club (Scottsdale, Arizona)