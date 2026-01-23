Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external linkTrade In iconTrade In , external link
Then Vs. Now: A Photo History of the PGA Show

Now in its 73rd year, The PGA Show has become a winter staple in the golf industry and for some, even the unofficial start of the golf season. Coming from humble beginnings with just a few vendors in 1954, the PGA Show is now one of the largest gatherings of the golf industry in the world, boasting over 31,000 attendees and 1,100 vendors. The PGA Show has come a long way and its future is bright!
Let's take a walk down memory lane!
Here's to another 73 incredible years of the PGA Show!

