Tiger Woods 'Ready', Will Play at The Genesis Invitational Next Week

He's back.

Tiger Woods announced on social media Feb. 10 that he's "ready to play" and is scheduled to tee it up in the 2023 Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club next week.

I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2023

It'll be Woods' first appearance since The Open Championship last summer at St. Andrews. Next Thursday's first round will also be Woods' first time in a non-major on the PGA Tour since the final round of the 2020 ZOZO Championship on October 25, 2020 (844 days ago).