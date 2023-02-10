Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Game Changers

Tiger Woods 'Ready', Will Play at The Genesis Invitational Next Week

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour next week at The Genesis Invitational.

He's back.
Tiger Woods announced on social media Feb. 10 that he's "ready to play" and is scheduled to tee it up in the 2023 Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club next week.
It'll be Woods' first appearance since The Open Championship last summer at St. Andrews. Next Thursday's first round will also be Woods' first time in a non-major on the PGA Tour since the final round of the 2020 ZOZO Championship on October 25, 2020 (844 days ago).
Riviera, host of the 1983 and 1995 PGA Championships, is where Woods made his PGA Tour debut in 1992. Woods is a five-time PGA Champion and has played in 22 PGA Championships through his career.

