Tiger Woods to Play in Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods is back.

The 15-time Major Champion reposted an announcement on social media that he's committed to playing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts each year. Normally played at Riviera Golf & Country Club in the suburbs of Los Angeles, the event is moving to Torrey Pines' South Course due to the ongoing wildfires and extensive damage in Pacific Palisades, where Riviera is located.

The announcement and commitment to playing marks the first time Woods will tee it up in an official tour event since the Open Championship last summer at Royal Troon. He's missed the cut in his last three starts (U.S. Open, PGA Championship) and finished in 60th at last year's Masters.

The last time Woods played was under better terms with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Family Championship last December. The father-son duo had a memorable weekend, with Charlie making his first ace and Team Woods going toe-to-toe with Bernhard Langer and his son in a playoff, which the Langers ultimately won.