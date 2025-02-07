Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Tiger Woods to Play in Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines

Published on

Tiger Woods is back.
The 15-time Major Champion reposted an announcement on social media that he's committed to playing in the 2025 Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts each year. Normally played at Riviera Golf & Country Club in the suburbs of Los Angeles, the event is moving to Torrey Pines' South Course due to the ongoing wildfires and extensive damage in Pacific Palisades, where Riviera is located.
The announcement and commitment to playing marks the first time Woods will tee it up in an official tour event since the Open Championship last summer at Royal Troon. He's missed the cut in his last three starts (U.S. Open, PGA Championship) and finished in 60th at last year's Masters.
The last time Woods played was under better terms with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Family Championship last December. The father-son duo had a memorable weekend, with Charlie making his first ace and Team Woods going toe-to-toe with Bernhard Langer and his son in a playoff, which the Langers ultimately won.
Woods, who's won four PGA Championships in his career, is one PGA TOUR victory away from holding the all-time record. Currently, he's tied with Sam Snead at 82.

We also recommend

The sun shines on the sixth hole on the East course at PGA Frisco. (Photo by Matt Hahn/PGA of America)
Game Changers
Learning How to Shift My Weight — My Journey in Golf & Mindfulness
Playing Golf is All About the Memories
Game Changers
Playing Golf is All About the Memories
Beating Cancer & Winning a Major Gives the McGill Sisters Reason to Celebrate
Game Changers
Beating Cancer & Winning a Major Gives the McGill Sisters Reason to Celebrate
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech