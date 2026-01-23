Top 4 Golf Trends from the 2026 PGA Show That Are Coming to Courses Soon

As the promise of spring draws near, the eyes of the golf industry shifted to Orlando, FL, this week for what many PGA of America Golf Professionals consider to be the start of the new golf season: the PGA Show. In its 73rd year, the PGA Show set records, with over 1,100 brands and 31,000 attendees. While the gathering offers opportunities to network, share ideas, and, yes, golf, the excitement peaks on the show floor, where you can browse the latest gear and tech that Golf Professionals will bring back to their respective golf clubs. We walked the entire show floor and found the four biggest trends that’ll be coming to a course near you.

1. Technology, Technology, Technology

The Orange County Convention Center was packed this week with technology and it’s here to stay. From technical push carts featuring a screen to record scores and stats, to immersive simulators boasting lifelike screen resolution, golf has never been more accessible. What stood out to us? Be on the lookout for the Shot Scope LM1 Launch Monitor, which will be released to the public this spring. At a market-disruptive $200 price point, the radar device could level up your range sessions with recorded club head speed, ball speed, carry distance, and total distance by club.

2. Fixing Your Grip

A common theme across industry stages on Wednesday was training aid manufacturers discussing the importance of a consistent grip on the golf club. We heard one swing coach go so far as to say, “If world number one, Scottie Scheffler, is using a grip trainer on his 7-iron daily, there’s not a golfer on the globe with an excuse not to do the same.” With over a dozen grip-related exhibitors at the PGA Show, look for new grips and training aids in your local shop in 2026.

3. Making Golf Your Own

The health of the game of golf is stronger than ever, and with that comes the diverse backgrounds and interests of the game’s newest players. From ball markers to towels to headcovers, the PGA Show was crawling with ways to make your golf bag feel personal.

4. Collabs and Limited Editions

Who doesn’t love an exclusive piece of gear or apparel? Perhaps the most common trend we saw at the show this year was the limited-edition drops and collabs. We’ll let these photos speak for themselves…







No matter where you play, a PGA of America Golf Professional is ready to help you find the gear, tech, and apparel to make 2026 your best year yet!