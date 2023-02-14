Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Hot Takes

Top Four Reasons We Love Golf

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

It’s Valentine's Day, so this feels like the perfect opportunity to recognize why we love the game of golf.
Based on the thousands of conversations our team has had out on the course, range, and lesson tee, plus the golf shop and 19th hole, we thought it’d be fun to list four reasons why we all love a game that can be both so frustrating and satisfying at the same exact time.
1. It's outside!
Fresh air, beautiful backdrops, grass under your feet — all pretty hard to beat. You can tee it up at sunrise, sunset or somewhere in between and still get a dose of outside time that’s energizing and, sometimes, even pretty fun!
2. The ups and downs that keep us coming back
It's just you and the golf ball, which makes the game truly unique. In no other sport is there such a relationship, making golf maddingly frustrating for a stretch . . . until that one sweet spot hit or putt made that makes it all worth it and reminds us all why we love the game in the first place.
3. A constant source of life lessons
Jack Nicklaus assists a PGA HOPE Veteran during the Jack Nicklaus PGA HOPE Veterans Lessons at the Bear’s Club on November 29, 2021 in Jupiter, FL. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)
Jack Nicklaus assists a PGA HOPE Veteran during the Jack Nicklaus PGA HOPE Veterans Lessons at the Bear’s Club on November 29, 2021 in Jupiter, FL. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)
Honesty, integrity, patience, confidence, respect — the lessons golf can teach and values it can instill in one person go on and on. The more you’re on the course, the more you’ll learn and, eventually, share with other golfers who might need a pointer or two.
4. You can enjoy it with friends, family and people from all over the world!
There’s nothing like a round with those you love: siblings, parents, cousins, aunts and uncles, or maybe friends you’ve had forever. Golf also has an uncanny ability to connect people from across the globe on a tee box who have never met, leading to new friendships, partners and course companions.
What’s one thing you love about golf? Chime in:

We also recommend

How a Love for Golf Gave Me a Career for Life
Game Changers
How a Love for Golf Gave Me a Career for Life
‘I Play Golf for My Sister’: The Story of Gracie & Bella Walker
Game Changers
‘I Play Golf for My Sister’: The Story of Gracie & Bella Walker
Preston Hage Has a Love for Golf and a Passion for Helping Others
Latest
Preston Hage Has a Love for Golf and a Passion for Helping Others
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech