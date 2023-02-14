Top Four Reasons We Love Golf

It’s Valentine's Day, so this feels like the perfect opportunity to recognize why we love the game of golf.

Based on the thousands of conversations our team has had out on the course, range, and lesson tee, plus the golf shop and 19th hole, we thought it’d be fun to list four reasons why we all love a game that can be both so frustrating and satisfying at the same exact time.

1. It's outside!

Fresh air, beautiful backdrops, grass under your feet — all pretty hard to beat. You can tee it up at sunrise, sunset or somewhere in between and still get a dose of outside time that’s energizing and, sometimes, even pretty fun!

2. The ups and downs that keep us coming back

It's just you and the golf ball, which makes the game truly unique. In no other sport is there such a relationship, making golf maddingly frustrating for a stretch . . . until that one sweet spot hit or putt made that makes it all worth it and reminds us all why we love the game in the first place.

3. A constant source of life lessons

Honesty, integrity, patience, confidence, respect — the lessons golf can teach and values it can instill in one person go on and on. The more you’re on the course, the more you’ll learn and, eventually, share with other golfers who might need a pointer or two.

4. You can enjoy it with friends, family and people from all over the world!

There’s nothing like a round with those you love: siblings, parents, cousins, aunts and uncles, or maybe friends you’ve had forever. Golf also has an uncanny ability to connect people from across the globe on a tee box who have never met, leading to new friendships, partners and course companions.

