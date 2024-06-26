United States Announces 2024 PGA Cup Team

The PGA of America today announced the roster of 10 PGA of America Golf Professionals who will compete on the United States Team against Great Britain & Ireland in the 31st PGA Cup. The biennial competition will take place Sept. 10 -15, 2024, at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon.

The U.S. Team was determined through a two-year point system, which included the 2023-24 PGA Professional Championships and 2023-24 PGA Championships. The points race concluded with the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I could not be more proud of these 10 men who, through their stellar play and commitment to the game, earned their spots on the 2024 U.S. PGA Cup Team,” said PGA of America Honorary President and U.S. Team Captain Jim Richerson. “These PGA of America Golf Professionals represent the best of our Association’s Members through their outstanding playing abilities, and I look forward to leading them in September.”

The U.S. Team will be led by Ben Polland (Jackson Hole, Wyo.), the 2024 PGA Professional Champion and Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.), the 2022 and 2023 PGA Professional Player of the Year.

Ben Polland, PGA.

Block, the PGA Head Golf Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club finished atop the points list following a T-2 result at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship and a T-15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship.

2024 U.S. PGA Cup Team

Michael Block (Mission Viejo, Calif.) - Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Southern California Section

John Somers (Trinity, Fla.) - Southern Hills Plantation Club, North Florida Section

Braden Shattuck (Aston, Pa.) - Rolling Green Golf Club, Philadelphia Section

Ben Polland (Jackson Hole, Wyo.) - Shooting Star of Jackson Hole, Rocky Mountain Section

Jared Jones (Houston, Texas) - River Oaks Country Club, Southern Texas Section

Andy Svoboda (Oak Brook, Ill.) - Butler National Golf Club, Illinois Section

Jeremy Wells (Estero, Fla.) - Cypress Lake Golf Club, South Florida Section

Matt Cahill (West Palm Beach, Fla.) - Seminole Golf Club, South Florida Section

Jesse Mueller (Phoenix, Ariz.) - Grand Canyon University Golf Course, Southwest Section

Tyler Collet (Vero Beach, Fla.) - John’s Island Club, South Florida Section

First played in 1973, the PGA Cup is a biennial contest between professionals from the PGA of America and the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland. The Ryder Cup style event is contested by teams of 10 players over three days, with four foursomes and four four-ball matches on each of the first two days, and 10 singles matches on the final day.

Whaley was served as captain of last year's victorious U.S. PGA Cup Team.

In 2022, the U.S. Team captured the 30th PGA Cup at Foxhills Resort & Club in Surrey, England, by a final margin of 15.5 - 10.5. The victory marked the U.S. Team’s first overseas win since 2009 while the Americans improved to 19-7-4 all-time in the series.

Sunriver Resort, one of the country’s most scenic golf destinations, has previously hosted four PGA of America member championships, including the 50th PGA Professional Championship in 2017.

The Meadows Course, designed by John Fought, features seven holes that border the Sun River while the course pays tribute to the great American golf courses from the 1920s and ‘30s. Meadows has hosted numerous USGA and NCAA championships including the NCAA Men’s Division 1 Championship.