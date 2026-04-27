University of Georgia Wins the Team and Individual Titles at the 2026 PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association Championship

The University of Georgia captured both the team and individual titles at the 2026 PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) Championship, held at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs over the weekend (April 26-27, 2026). It is the third national club golf title for Georgia, which previously won the 2016 Fall and 2017 Spring championships.

More than 25 collegiate club teams, along with four individual golfers, competed for the national title in a championship that delivered a dramatic final round.

Georgia entered Sunday play in ninth place after posting a 377 (+17) at Santa Ana Golf Club, eight shots behind first-round leader Clemson (369, +9). Georgia shot a 369 (+9) at Twin Warriors in the final round for the comeback victory. North Carolina State Red was runner-up with a +29 (749, 375-374).

Challenging conditions of wind gusts nearing 50 miles per hour swept across the course Sunday afternoon, contributing to multiple lead changes over the final six holes. North Carolina State Red, Indiana, Grand Canyon, Virginia, Florida State and Texas A&M all remained in contention deep into the final round.

“I knew it was going to be close, but I also knew we had a chance,” said Georgia Club President Briggs Chmielewski. “This was the absolute best we could have played today, and we got it done.”

Georgia was led by sophomore David Spahr, who claimed the individual title with rounds of 72 and 68 (140, -4). Starting the day in 10th place, Spahr delivered one of the day’s best performances, carding five birdies in the final round at Twin Warriors. He was one of just three players to finish under par for the championship.

“My putter was definitely rolling today,” said Spahr. “I don’t think I missed a single putt inside 10 feet, and I had a couple of chip-ins that really helped. I just wanted to keep the ball in play.”

He also credited the team’s resilience in mounting the comeback for the team championship.

“We played so well today,” Spahr added. “Yesterday was tough, but we came out this morning confident. You can’t win it on the first day, but you can lose it on the first day. Today, our back nine was flawless.”

Spahr headlined the All-Tournament Team, joined by Indiana’s Tim Daugherty, who finished second at 141 (-3), and North Carolina State’s Cayden Bryner who finished third at 142 (-2). Virginia’s Nicholas Owen and Florida State’s Adrian Rodriguez tied for fourth at 145 (+1).

Previously, the PGA of America hosted a Fall and Spring national championship, but now that it is a year-long season, there is just one national championship, held in the spring. The Pinehurst Open, which is open to the first 25 college club teams who register, is played in the fall.